Touching meaning behind Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s unusual baby name revealed as triple tribute

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell announced the arrival of their baby boy, Bowden, last night. But now the true meaning behind his name has been revealed.

The couple, who met on Strictly in 2017, announced their pregnancy last year. And ever since, fans have been taken along on the whole journey with them. Over the last few days, many suspected the pair had welcomed their first child, and they were right!

Now that baby Sugg has arrived, fans were left emotional to realise that the baby name actually has a very adorable meaning behind it.

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Joe and Dianne have welcomed their baby boy (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg call their baby?

Taking to Instagram last night (March 18) Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell shared the first snaps of their baby boy.

The caption read: “Never felt a love like it. Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg. 16/03/26.”

Immediately they were flooded with messages of love and support. And it didn’t take long for long-time fans to realise exactly what the meaning behind the name was.

Fans who have been following Joe for a long time throughout his early YouTuber days would be well aware that he actually grew up in a cottage on Bowden Hill Lacock.

One fan penned on X: “I am just now learning that Joe grew up in a cottage at 1 Bowden Hill Lacock and I have an actual tear because that is really beautiful to name their child after his childhood.”

The two middle names, Mark and Richard, are tributes to both sides of Joe and Dianne’s family.

Dianne’s dad is called Mark and Joe’s late grandfather, who died in 2021, was called Richard. So, the couple decided to keep both sides included.

As for the date baby Bowden was born, fans of the couple have been left emotional, as Match 16, in 2018, was actually the date they went public with their relationship. Talk about a full circle moment!

They have revealed how to say his name (Credit: Instagram)

Pronunciation of name revealed

However, the unique baby name left many fans wondering how they actually pronounce it. And clearly seeing the immediate confusion, Joe and Dianne clarified for everyone.

Taking to their Instagram Stories late Wednesday night, Joe shared an adorable snap of Bowden’s hands.

Over the image, the doting dad wrote: “Bowden Sugg. Pronounced Bow like How not Bow like Row. Hopefully that makes sense.”

Strictly stars and fellow YouTubers were among the many sending their congratulations to the happy couple.

Professional dancer, Amy Dowden penned: “Utter perfection. So happy for you both. Welcome baby Bowden! I can’t wait for cuddles.”

Vito Coppola wrote: “Oh finally. I am so so happy. Crying for joy and happiness. Uncle Vito cannot wait to meet you. Love, love, love.”

We’re so happy for the Strictly couple!

Read more: First look at Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’ Raiders of the Lost Crafts

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