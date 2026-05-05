Giovanna Fletcher has been accused of using AI to make her boobs bigger after wearing a very low-cut dress

Giovanna Fletcher has been met with a wild accusation that she’s made her boobs appear bigger by using AI.

The podcaster and author, 41, donned a very low cut dress for a glamorous showbiz event before being hit with the claim.

Giovanna attended the Olivier Awards in London, which celebrates talent in the world of theatre, and opted for a navy blue, strapless frock.

The dress had a scooped neckline right around her chest and it left very little to the imagination.

Giovanna Fletcher has been accused of making her boobs bigger with AI (Credit: ITV)

Gi posted a smouldering picture of herself on Instagram the morning after the night before.

She admitted: “I can safely say (with confidence) that I don’t look like this right now – but thankfully I’m OK with that.

“That said… she needs to be on the grid. Just so you know I do scrub up occasionally. I’m not always frolicking around with my family, chickens, ducks, Dennis and plants. Hahahaa!”

But although plenty of positive comments greeted her, one caught her eye.

Giovanna Fletcher accused of using AI on her boobs

Giovanna has now shared a response after one male follower made a comment about the size of her breasts.

The chap had accused her of doctoring her boobs by using Artificial Intelligence.

He wrote in the comments section: “Real person with AI boobs.”

Thankfully, Giovanna appeared to be more amused by the accusation rather than offended.

She has also hit back and insisted that everything in the photograph is real – even without “wearing a bra”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

Giovanna – married to McFly star Tom Fletcher – circled the comment and shared a screen shot on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned it: “This comment had me howling… No AI or body tuning will ever be used in my photos.

“My body is my body… and I’m not even wearing a bra – the dress is supportive enough!”

Giovanna finished her clap-back by adding a ‘crying with laughter’ emoji.

‘I’m so grateful to my body’

Giovanna is best known for her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

The mum-of-three is also a strong advocate for body positivity and embracing all shapes and sizes, especially after childbirth.

In a previous Facebook post, Giovanna insisted she is “grateful” for her natural figure.

She said in 2019: “The relationship between me and my body has been an interesting one.

“Growing up I was always aware of its ‘flaws’ – stretch marks, cellulite and no thigh gap.

“When it failed me by miscarrying in my first pregnancy I hated it more than ever. For months I had nothing but resentment for it.

“Then slowly I decided to forgive it. I nurtured it and gave it love.

“Three children later and I’m so grateful to my body for all it’s given me, and will forever be sorry for the way I once treated it.”

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