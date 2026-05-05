Music legend Dolly Parton, 80, has shared some “bad news” as she issued a candid health update last night (Monday, May 4).

The star has been forced to cancel her upcoming Vegas residency after already postponing it once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Dolly Parton shares ‘bad news’ in candid health udpate

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Dolly announced that she has “some good news and little bad news”.

In the video for her 8.4 million followers to see, Dolly said: “I am here to give you an update in a few things in my life. First, it’s concerning my health and I have some good news and a little bad news but the good news is I’m responding well to to meds and treatments and I am improving every day.

“The bad news is it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swim-headed as my grandma used to say and of course I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos and guitars and such on five-inch heels, not to mention all those rhinestone outfits, my big hair my big, uh, personality, that would make anyone swim-headed,” she then continued.

Dolly has been forced to cancel her shows (Credit: Cover Images)

Dolly’s health update

The star then continued. “Think of me as an old-fashioned car, once restored, it can be better than ever. But when they lifted the hood on this antique, they realised that I need to rebuild my engine, my transmission is slipping and my mufflers need busting, my pistons need to be replaced,” she said.

The singer then went on to say how she’s “always had problems” with her kidney stones, immune system, and digestive system, and is working on “building and re-strengthening” them.

Continuing, Dolly said: “The truth is I am still working, videos, recording, I go up and down to Dollywood and I’m working hard on getting my hotel and museum open. And I’m spending a lot of time working on my Broadway musical open this year. I know you’re thinking, ‘That girl’s always promoting something,’ that’s true, but that’s how you get it done. I am truly sorry.”

“I’m gonna miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas, you get along to Vegas, have a good time and hopefully sometime you’ll come up to New York and see my show, I’ll see you somewhere down the line.”

She also thanked fans for their support following the death of her husband, Carl, last year. She said that she will “always love him” and “always miss him”.

Dolly was supported by fans (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans send their support

The star’s fans were quick to send their support in the comment section.

“Our queen,” one fan commented.

“We love you, Dolly, feel better,” another said.

“In this world where heroes can sometimes seem in short supply, you are one of the best. I adore you and am sending you love,” a third wrote.

Another then added: “We will always love you, Dolly.”

“We will always love you, Dolly! We need your Sparkle protected at ALL COSTS!!” a fifth then commented.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s team fires back after her sister asked ‘the world for prayers’

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