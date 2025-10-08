Dolly Parton’s team fires back after her sister asked ‘the world for prayers’

Frieda, the sister of Dolly Parton, released a statement asking fans to pray for the singer last night, revealing she wasn’t “feeling her best”. And now, after huge concern for the country music icon, Dolly’s illness has been revealed.

Last night (October 7), Freida shared an emotional statement that led to quite a lot of concerns for the 79-year-old country singer.

However, after realising how much attention her post gathered, Freida posted a follow-up. And Dolly’s own team have given a response.

Dolly’s sister caused quite a lot of concern (Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

What did Dolly Parton’s sister say?

On her Facebook page last night, Freida wrote: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer. And I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

A little while after, Freida went back to Facebook to try to calm the situation down, following the concerns.

She wrote: “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious. She’s been a little under the weather and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

And now, Dolly’s own team have confirmed what exactly has been happening.

Dolly is getting a kidney stone procedure (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

Dolly Parton’s team reveal what’s really wrong

Dolly Parton’s UK manager, Olly Rowland, has confirmed that Frieda’s post made things sound worse than they actually are. And, in reality, Dolly is undergoing a procedure for kidney stones.

He said in a statement: “It’s just kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those. It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”

The concerns came after Dolly announced at the end of September that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled to take place from December 4 to December 13.

But because of “health challenges”, Dolly revealed that it would now be taking place in September 2026.

The singing icon shared the news directly with her fans on Instagram, telling followers that she had been experiences health challenges that required her to undergo medical procedures.

