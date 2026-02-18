Baby… one more time! (Very) full timeline of Katie Price’s husbands, kids and their dads as she ‘announces pregnancy’

Katie Price appeared to reveal that she’s pregnant with fourth husband Lee Andrews’ baby earlier today – but how many times has she been married before, and how many kids will the new arrival take her tally to?

The model, who is 47, revealed that she’d got married again late last month, introducing followers to her new husband, Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews. The wedding came just 48 hours after getting engaged.

It was the fourth time Katie walked down the aisle, and Lee is also no stranger to saying “I do”. He’s reportedly been married twice before. But will this be happily ever after for the Pricey or will this marriage go the same way as the rest?

One thing’s for sure, we should know by now to never underestimate the Pricey…

How many times has Katie Price been married?

Katie Price has been married four times. She’s been engaged nine times. And she most recently split from boyfriend of two years, MAFS star JJ Slater.

Reports of their break-up emerged over Christmas, with JJ said to be “blindsided” by Katie’s engagement news after she posted pictures to her social media on January 23.

Katie Price’s husbands – Peter Andre

Katie Price and Peter Andre met in the I’m A Celebrity… jungle in early 2004. They welcomed son Junior in June 2005, before tying the knot at Highclere Castle on September 10 2005. Daughter Princess followed in June 2007.

In September 2008, Katie and Peter renewed their vows. However, in May 2009, their separation was announced. And their divorce was finalised in September 2009.

Speaking about their split, Peter previously said: “Something big happened, which I won’t reveal as I don’t want my kids reading it. Katie knows 100% the reason why I left her and I am 100% sure that what happened definitely did happen.”

Why they split

It then emerged that he thought she was having an affair with her horse trainer, Andrew Gould – something Katie has denied. It apparently led to fierce arguments, where Katie told Peter to ‘divorce her’.

Speaking on Paul C Brunson’s podcast, We Need To Talk, Katie shared: “We broke up because he thought I was having an affair with my dressage rider, and I’ve never slept with him. I just kept my horse there, and I was happy keeping my horse there, and he was married.

“But when me and Pete split, because he used to keep saying: ‘That’s it. I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough.’ It got to a point where I went: ‘Well [bleep]ing divorce me.’ And I remember the day, because then I flew to the Maldives with the kids.

“That day, I’m at the airport, it’s all on Sky News, it wasn’t mutual at all. And then I redone a statement saying I don’t want to split with Pete, it’s Pete that’s splitting with me. Until this day, me and Pete have never sat down and spoken about it. It’s all through lawyers. I’ve never sat down with him, we probably would’ve sorted it out but we were kept apart.”

Husband number two – Alex Reid

Katie Price and cage fighter Alex Reid started dating in July 2009. They tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 2 2010. After flying home to the UK, they tied the knot in front of friends, family and a TV camera crew.

At the time, she said: “I got it off him the first night. I’d been looking at pictures of him and texting him before that, though. Then I met Alex, slept with him and have stayed with him since. How could I resist the power of Alex? I love a whirlwind – I’m an all or nothing girl. When something feels right, I believe in getting married and having kids, why wait around? I get on so well with Alex’s family and he gets on with mine. We’re all very similar.”

However, after just 11 months, Katie announced they were splitting up. Their divorce was finalised in March 2012.

Why they split

She claimed he became “obsessed” with fame and changed from the man she fell in love with.

In 2015, Katie went on Celebrity Big Brother, and shared more details about why she split from Alex. She claimed she “didn’t want to be the man in the relationship”. She then shared more details about their sex life, claiming: “I couldn’t put enough up there. A lot of straight men like to have the pinkie up there, but Alex wanted it all. That’s why I divorced him. Because I didn’t want to be the man.”

Alex also hit the headlines for his occasional cross-dressing as female alter ego Roxanne – another factor Katie cited in their divorce.

Alex, meanwhile, claimed Katie bullied him “for years” and branded her a “spiteful bully”. He later had a daughter with Chantelle Houghton, who went onto claim that he turned her house into a sex dungeon.

Alex responded by saying: “I feel there’s been a witch hunt against me from people out there. I’m not a deviant, I’m a good man. I’ve been in two very public relationships where private bedroom fun has been used against me.”

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler

The model was likely hoping it would be third time lucky when she walked down the aisle with Kieran Hayler. But sadly that also wasn’t meant to be.

Katie met builder and part-time stripper Kieran in December 2012, with Kieran proposing on Christmas Day. She wasn’t lying when she said she loved a whirlwind as they said their “I dos” in January 2013 in the Bahamas.

One month after they tied the knot, she announced her pregnancy. In August, son Jett arrived eight weeks prematurely.

Why they split

Cracks started to show in March 2014, however, when Katie shared the news that Keiran had cheated on her with her best friend Jane Pountney. She was a bridesmaid at their wedding and was also on holiday with them in Cape Verde at the time. It’s claimed that Katie caught Jane and Kieran in the middle of a sex act on the beach. Days earlier, Katie had revealed that she was pregnant with Kieran’s second child.

The full extent of Kieran’s infidelity was exposed after he was made to take a lie detector test and it came out that he’d been cheating on Katie with Jane for months. In June 2014, he said he was a sex addict, blamed his affair on his addiction, and went to therapy. It then came out that he’d been cheating with another of Katie’s friends, Chrissy Thomas.

‘I’m a sex addict’

Daughter Bunny then arrived, with Katie revealing that she and Kieran were back together. Come February 2015, they renewed their vows. However, after a number of drunken nights out and rants, including one with ex Dane Bowers where she called him ‘the love of her life’, Katie and Kieran’s divorce was announced.

In August 2017, she shared the news that she was leaving him after discovering emails on his phone which exposed an affair with their nanny, Nikki Brown. “The first time out found out he cheated, I felt so heartbroken,” she told The Sun. “This time it was just pure anger. I haven’t cried yet because I’m still in shock. I feel numb, I can’t believe he’s done it again.”

He said: “This wasn’t a big love affair, I didn’t fancy Nikki. I’m a sex addict and needed a thrill. If our nanny had been 80 I’d probably have tried to manipulate her into having sex too.”

Who is Katie Price with now? Who is her new husband?

Late last month, Katie announced her engagement to Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews. He announced his engagement to Katie on January 23 with a post on Instagram. He spelled out “Will you marry me Katie?” on the floor using rose petals and tea light candles.

She had jetted out to meet him in person for the first time in Dubai on January 21, having connected with him on social media. She said it was ‘marriage at first sight’. The couple bought their wedding rings before even meeting.

Speaking about the wedding, she said: “I’m just so happy with my person that is just as happy as I am. What we have, they haven’t even invented the words.”

Who is Lee Andrews, Katie Price’s new husband?

Lee is the CEO of Åura Group Future Urban Travel and has been living in Dubai for more than 20 years.

He is a twice-married man who claims to be a multimillionaire. He called his personal trainer ex-wife, Dina Taji, “the perfect woman” just 18 months ago.

However, not everyone is convinced when it comes to Katie and Lee’s whirlwind romance. One commented on his Instagram post: “Whatever they are selling… I am not buying it!”

How many kids has Katie Price got?

Katie Price has got five kids – so the new baby with Lee will take her brood to six.

The model had her first child, son Harvey, with footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey is now 23 years old. She then welcomed Junior and Princess with Peter Andre. They are now 20 and 18. Katie Price then went on to have two kids with Kieran Hayler – Bunny and Jett. Bunny is 11, while Jett is 12.

The only husband Katie Price hasn’t had kids with is Alex Reid.

Inside Harvey Price’s struggles Harvey price has had quite a lot of struggles over the years. He was born with a rare genetic condition, Prader-Willi syndrome that affects his learning and behaviour. It also causes an excessive appetite and over-eating. Alongside this, Harvey has been diagnosed with both autism and ADHD, which can make it hard to communicate and causes increased anxiety. The now-23-year-old also suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare birth defect that affects the brain, eyes and pituitary gland. Hospital stays Over the years, Harvey has been admitted into hospital due to his health struggles. And in 2020, he spent time in intensive care after coming down with a fever. Thankfully, Harvey made a full recovery and was discharged after several days in the unit. Katie said to New Magazine in the aftermath: “It was awful seeing him in there with all of the tubes. he was so ill but managed to shout: ‘I want my mummy.'” Weight loss injection Katie has revealed that Harvey Price is now taking weight loss medication as he is at risk of a heart attack. She said: “It’s really, really serious and life-changing for Harvey. He’s at risk of a heart attack. He is putting on weight. It doesn’t matter what we do.” Katie explained the doctors are giving it to him to try and give him a “better, longer life”. Katie faced the blame for Harvey Price struggles While Katie has always appeared to be making efforts to look out for Harvey Price, she has faced a lot of backlash over the years. In 2016, she opened up about the criticism on Loose Women. She told them: “When I was pregnant with Harvey, I did go out. I was single, I was going out. But they would get pictures of me coming out of the club looking drunk, even though I was driving. “So with Harvey I was really good – I could still go out. I had lots of speculation with his problems. And I was blamed for my partying. But I wasn’t drinking at all.”

