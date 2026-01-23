Katie Price reveals ‘tough week’ with son Harvey as she’s forced to return him to residential care

Katie Price has candidly opened up about her “tough week” with son Harvey, revealing he has smashed up 2 iPads and some furniture.

23-year-old Harvey – who is blind and autistic – is due to move into his own flat soon, just down the road from his famous mum’s house. Harvey previously lived in a residential college, but was forced to leave last year over his difficult behaviour.

While they wait for Harvey’s new housing to be ready, he is temporarily living in accommodation in Littlehampton. Recently though, Harvey has been staying with Katie at her home. But according to Katie, things took an emotional turn when it was time for him to return to the temporary accommodation.

She opened up about Harvey’s recent stay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price reveals Harvey smashed iPads and furniture

Mum-of-five Katie shares Harvey with ex Dwight York. Harvey is blind and autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia (a disorder of early brain development). He was also born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic condition causing learning difficulties as well as constant hunger.

He threw my bedroom furniture about

During a recent episode of The Katie Price show podcast, Katie opened up about Harvey’s recent stay with her. She explained: “I’ve had Harvey as well for the past two weeks and he’s not been good. He didn’t want to go, crying.

“It reminded me of when he was younger. He threw my bedroom furniture about, my tropical lights with the big bulbs – I’ve got two of them – he smashed them.”

Katie continued: “He completely smashed his iPad, it’s not even fixable. They weren’t even going to take him in the car to take him to the train station because he was that bad.”

Harvey is set to move into his own place soon (Credit: Katie Price/YouTube)

‘It’s been a tough week with Harvey’

However, with Harvey now back at his temporary accommodation, his behaviour has continued.

Katie explained: “Then all week, I’ve had messages from where he is. There are massive big windows in his room and they’ve made it Harvey-proof, he’s popped two of them out, broke another iPad that he’s got.

“I said what’s causing it and they said ‘it’s because he wants you’, he just loves being at home with me.”

Co-host and sister Sophie then asked: “How long has he got until he’s in his new place?” Katie replied: “We’re looking at it next week.

“It’s been a tough week with Harvey, he just wants to see me all the time.”

Katie shared this year that Harvey’s moving into his own flat (Credit: YouTube)

Harvey moving into own place

Earlier this year, Katie revealed that Harvey is moving into his own place. She said on her podcast: “He should be moving at the end of this month, it’s going to be 15 minutes away.

“I can’t wait. They’re just finishing off regulations and building stuff because it’s all brand new.”

The Pricey also shared the items she’s planning to get for Harvey for his new pad. She revealed: “I am going to get him a Smeg green kettle and toaster, new plates, knife. The same as how i kitted Junior’s out. I’ve got him a new sofa, bed, all the bedding. I’m going to make it a home from home.”

