Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre shoved out of Kim Kardashian’s way at Monaco Grand Prix

Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre found themselves shoved out of Kim Kardashian’s way at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend.

The former This Morning star, 45, and the comedian, 50, were in the paddock to take in the race when the A-lister and her entourage barged past.

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Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre shoved out of Kim Kardashian’s way

Yesterday, Holly and Michael had a very brief encounter with Kim Kardashian whilst at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The moment came during the duo’s interview with Sky Sports whilst in the paddock.

“We are having the best time,” Holly gushed.

“We are so lucky to be here. It was chock-a-block down there, but just extraordinary,” she then said.

However, her answer was cut short as Kim’s entourage stormed past, pushing her, Michael, and their interviewer out of the way.

In the middle of the security huddle was none other than Kim herself.

“It’s extraordinary, it’s a wave,” Michael quipped as they passed.

“It’s the Kardashians, I’m joining them!” he then realised, jokingly following the group.

Holly and Michael were at the F1 (Credit: Hasan Bratic/SIPA/Shutterstock)

‘We’ve been Kardashian waved’

Returning to the interview, Michael joked, “We’ve got a live update, I’ve just been hit by a wave.

“You know when you’re on holiday, and a wave hits you, and it’s like ‘that’s actually quite dangerous’? We’ve been Kardashian waved.”

He then joked that his back had “gone”.

“I think something belonging to Kim, I’m not mentioning anything, may have struck me in my lower back area, and I’ve got to tell you it hurt.”

It wasn’t the only incident involving the reality star that got people talking over the weekend.

The star left F1 viewers fuming when she snubbed Sky Sports interviewer Martin Brundle in the paddock on Saturday. It’s generally considered an F1 faux pas if you’re in the paddock and don’t give Martin an interview.

However, Kim didn’t appear interested in giving the 67-year-old any of her time on Saturday (June 6).

Kim was at the F1 (Credit: Splash News)

Kim Kardashian at the F1

Kim was at the F1 over the weekend to support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari driver Lewis, 41, and Kim, 45, have been dating since the beginning of the year.

Back in February, they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in the Cotswolds.

Kim flew to the UK from LA via private jet to stay at the Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, where rooms can cost up to £1,000 per night.

They’ve since been seen together at various events, including a party in New York and at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, in February.

Lewis was seen giving Kim a kiss after the race yesterday, in which he finished second behind Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

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