Katie Price and Lee Andrews is back in the headlines after Katie finally addressed claims about an alleged tape involving her husband. She denied any tape exists. She also said she plans to question him over a string of wider allegations.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show, Katie shut down the most explosive claim first. She said Lee had been “joking” in the voice note, but she made clear she did not like what she had heard.

The row began after The Sun alleged Lee claimed he had a “short video” of the pair that could be sold for £250,000. The report said he made the remark in a voice note to somebody “professional”.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews drama took a sharp turn on her podcast

Katie’s sister Sophie did not hold back when the subject came up. She said: “I thought this was disgusting if I’m honest,” before adding: “The fact that he’s even talking about you in that context is f*****g out of order, he’s a d***head.”

Katie then gave her own response. She denied ever making a sex tape with Lee. She said the claim itself was false.

She told listeners: “But besides all of this, there is so much coming out about Lee and everyone is saying, ‘Why isn’t Kate talking?’ Do you know why I’m not talking? Because there is so much, I’m just not commenting anymore.”

That made one thing clear. Katie does not want to answer every fresh allegation in public.

Katie has spoken out (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

What Katie Price revealed about the bigger fallout

Katie also suggested the tape claim is only one part of a much bigger mess. She said: “I commented when he went missing, but he’s in prison, and I will be questioning him about a lot of things when he’s out.”

She then added: “There is so much, there is no smoke without fire.” The remark hinted at how serious she believes the situation has become.

Claims around Lee have continued to build in recent days. He is understood to have been imprisoned in Dubai over alleged fraud. Other reports linked his financial troubles to unpaid debts.

One claim said he failed to repay 266,060 dirhams, or about £54,000, to a car rental firm. However, he has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He has also denied accusations that he is a conman.

There also appears to be confusion over his current status. Reports allege that he was said to have been freed from Al Awir prison earlier this week after a brief spell. Yet Katie’s latest comments suggested he remains behind bars.

She denied one claim but made her anger crystal clear

Even while denying the tape claim, Katie did not defend everything else linked to Lee Andrews. She stressed that she has never financially supported him.

In her closing remarks, she said: “As I’ve always said, Lee has done nothing wrong to me and I’ve never paid for anything, I’ve never given him money, I’ve not paid his bail.”

She continued: “But, all this stuff coming out, I don’t like what he’s done to everyone else, that is not acceptable. So I will be finding out what’s true and what is not and face it.”

For now, Katie Price Lee Andrews remains a story packed with unanswered questions.

And it seems Lee Andrews’ family also have questions.

Lee Andrews family speak out

In yet another twist, those close to Lee have allegedly spoken out.

Lee’s sister Kelly Andrews and one of his former school pals have broken their silence. They wrote to social media some of the concerns they have about Lee’s recent behaviour.

The statement said: “Kelly Andrews and I just want to take a moment to speak the truth. Recent information shared has brought forward evidence that has left us both shocked. We are the first to admit when we’re wrong, and now that there is proof, we feel it’s important to acknowledge that.

“We also want people to understand that this involves Kelly’s brother, which makes this incredibly painful for their family. The Lee we knew was never like this, which makes it even harder for us, as his sister and as a friend, to get our heads around everything that’s come to light.”

The drama continues…

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