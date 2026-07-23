Ripped Adam Thomas undergoes major transformation following 19lb weight loss

Actor Adam Thomas has undergone a major physical transformation and has shown off his weight loss and ripped physique on the cover of Men’s Fitness.

For the past five years, the Waterloo Road star has been living with a condition, psoriatic arthritis, that caused relentless pain, sidelining him from regular training and gradually stripping away the active lifestyle that had long been part of his identity.

As workouts became less frequent and healthy habits fell by the wayside, the physique Adam had always aspired to achieve began to feel increasingly unattainable.

In February this year, he committed to an ambitious new goal: landing the cover of a men’s fitness magazine. With the help of a newly prescribed medication to manage his pain, alongside a disciplined training regime, he set out to transform both his body and mindset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men’s Fitness UK (@mensfitnessuk)

Adam Thomas’ major transformation following 19lb weight loss

Adam dropped almost 19lb and reduced his body fat from 19.2 per cent to 12.2 per cent. To achieve this, he teamed up with Ultimate Performance trainer Steve Chambers.

“I always thought I was fit and active until I started this transformation,” he told Men’s Fitness. “Looking back, I realised I’d been doing things wrong for years. I did plenty of cardio and running, but I wasn’t really training effectively.”

For years, Adam struggled with inflammation that affected every training session, making exercise increasingly difficult. “I was in constant pain, stopped training properly, wasn’t eating well and wasn’t really looking after myself,” he explained. “There were times before the injections when I literally couldn’t get out of bed. That’s how bad it became.”

It didn’t take long for Thomas to realise he’d spent years following the wrong approach to resistance training.

Now, he’s in a much better place, physically and mentally.

“Getting into the best shape of my life hasn’t only changed me physically – it has made me a better husband, a better dad and a happier person. My family get the best version of me now, and that’s probably the biggest reward of all,” he said.

Adam reduced his body fat from 19.2 per cent to 12.2 per cent (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘So proud!’

Fans were quick to share their support, with one Instagram user writing: “Insane. So proud!!!!!”

“Amazing,” another person shared, adding numerous clapping hands emoji.

“Well done @adamthomas21. It was a pleasure training you for this amazing front cover!” Ultimate Performance added.

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