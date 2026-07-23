The Ann Widdecombe latest news brings a fresh update from her family, who have now confirmed plans for a public memorial later this year.

The former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokeswoman died earlier this month. She was 78.

Police found her at her Dartmoor home with serious head injuries. Her family has now set out what happens next.

They thanked the public for its support. They also asked mourners to respect a private funeral in the coming weeks.

Ann Widdecombe latest leaves one big question answered

In a statement, her relatives said they know many people want to pay their respects. But they made clear that the first service will stay private.

They said: “We understand that there is significant public interest in the funeral of Ann Widdecombe.”

The family added: “A private service for family and close friends will be held in the coming weeks, and invitations for this ceremony have been distributed.”

They also confirmed: “A more public memorial will follow later in the year, the details of which will be released in due course.”

Relatives then thanked well-wishers for their support. They said: “While we are very grateful for the wide expression of condolences, the family would ask that this initial service is limited to those closest to Ann.”

That message answers the biggest question many supporters had. It also explains why the first farewell will stay small.

The investigation into Ann’s death is ongoing (Credit: Jules / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in as Ann Widdecombe latest sparks emotion

Tributes poured in from television and politics after news of her death broke.

Anton Du Beke, who partnered with Ann Widdecombe on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, said he was devastated. He called it the “saddest of news”.

He said: “I had the most brilliant time with Ann on Strictly Come Dancing, she became a real friend, she was fun, she was upbeat, she was positive, she was supportive, she was game, wanted to enter into the spirit of the whole thing.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the party was “reeling”. She described Ann as “a very fun and feisty woman who spoke her mind”.

Sir Keir Starmer called her a “distinguished politician”. Nigel Farage also paid tribute in a social media video.

He called her “an extraordinary woman” and “someone who gave her life to public service, to fighting for the things she believed in”.

Farage added that she was “a devout Christian and somebody with strong socially conservative views. Perhaps not popular in modern Britain but that is what Ann believed in”.

From Westminster veteran to TV favourite

Ann Widdecombe built a long career in public life before she became a familiar television face.

She served as Conservative MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years. She also held ministerial roles in Sir John Major’s government in the 1990s.

After leaving the Commons, she moved into television. She appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and finished runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

She later represented South West England as a Brexit Party MEP. In 2023, she joined Reform UK as a spokeswoman.

According to BBC, Joshua Kerry, 28, from South Yorkshire, has been charged with her murder following an investigation led by counter-terrorism detectives.

A provisional trial date has been listed for 8 June 2027. As reported in BBC, the cause of death has not yet been established at inquest stage.

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