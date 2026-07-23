Abbey Clancy reveals 15-year-old daughter was almost arrested in US over gun joke

Abbey Clancy’s 15-year-old daughter Sophia was nearly arrested when the family landed in America for the World Cup.

Model Abbey shared the story on an episode of The Therapy Crouch podcast and revealed Sophia nearly ended up in handcuffs after making a joke to US immigration officers.

Husband Peter Crouch was in the US for World Cup coverage with FOX Sports and had recorded special podcast episodes during the trip.

Abbey and his four children — Sophia Ruby, 15, Liberty Rose, 10, Johnny, seven, and Jack, six — joined him in New York.

Abbey’s daughter was almost arrested (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey Clancy’s daughter made a joke that almost got her arrested

Detailing the situation, Abbey said the airport arrival felt tense from the start and described US immigration as far stricter than the UK.

She recalled: “[We] landed. Then Sophia nearly got arrested at the airport. We’re landing in New York, it’s different to the UK, it’s kind of security heavy.

Those immigration officers are not fun. You cannot crack a joke with them.”

Sophia had renewed her passport since her last US visit and officers needed to take her fingerprints.

Abbey said: “Because Sophia’s renewed her passport since she last visited the US, she had to do her fingerprints. And then Sophia’s like, ‘Why do I have to do fingerprints?’. And then Sophia’s like, ‘Oh yeah, is that in case there’s like fingerprints on the gun?'”

That comment quickly raised alarm.

Abbey said the officers replied: “Sorry, sorry, miss. What did you say? What fingerprints on the gun?”

Sophia then tried to explain herself. According to Abbey, she said: “No, I mean like there’s guns here and you could have like my fingerprint.”

Abbey added that a staff member responded: “What? Your fingerprints are on a gun?”

Abbey stepped in straight away. She told them: “No, my daughter’s not saying her fingerprints are on a gun, she’s saying, ‘Is this how you catch criminals if their fingerprints are on a gun?’.”

Sophia still entered the US, and Abbey said officers did not arrest her.

However, the stress did not end there.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s family life Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch married in 2011. They share four children and have regularly spoken about balancing work and family life in interviews and on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch. The couple have also appeared together on television projects and are set to feature with their children in a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Abbey revealed: “So then we got our bags and the driver left us because we were taking too long and I just burst into tears.”

‘We live separate lives now’

Abbey and Peter married in 2011. They first met around two decades ago and often discuss family life on The Therapy Crouch podcast.

In an earlier episode, Peter said they introduced a rule over Christmas 2024. The children had to cut out iPads and phones.

He said: “We said to them iPads and phones are gone and I feel we’ve stuck to that.”

Peter added: “We made a conscious effort amongst ourselves to cut them out and they’ve properly cut them out.”

The couple have also spoken about making time for separate hobbies. Peter plays golf, while Abbey goes horse riding.

Abbey joked: “I can’t listen to this anymore. This golf stuff. We live separate lives now.

He goes to golf and I go horse riding, and then we meet at the end.”

Peter replied: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Like, not every day, because we need to do stuff together as well. But I think some part of the week, I think that’s a totally healthy relationship.”

Abbey added: “It is, because I’ve never been happier.”

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