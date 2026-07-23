Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead’s mum Jane hospitalised and covered in blood following horror accident

Binky Felstead’s mum Jane shared a worrying update in hospital after a horror fall at home.

Jane, 74, is familiar to Made in Chelsea viewers. Fans know her as Mummy Felstead from her appearances with daughter Binky on the E4 series.

Binky’s mum Jane starred in Made in Chelsea with her daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Binky Felstead’s mum Jane suffers horror fall

In an Instagram video shared to her feed, Jane revealed she suffered the fall at home, where blood ran down her face before medics took her to hospital.

Filming from her hospital bed, she wore a bandage around her head and had a cut and blood on the right side of her face.

Binky Felstead mum Jane Felstead: Made in Chelsea background Jane Felstead is widely known to viewers as Mummy Felstead from Made in Chelsea. She is the mother of Binky Felstead, one of the programme’s best-known cast members.

Jane became familiar through appearances alongside Binky on the E4 reality series.

She developed a following of her own among viewers, who often refer to her by the nickname Mummy Felstead.

Despite the incident, Jane sounded upbeat in the clip. She told followers: “I’d like to say to my family. Here I am.”

She then added: “I’ve pulled through again… I’ll fight another day”.

Jane told viewers medics “blue-lighted” her to hospital after the tumble but also joked during the update, explaining that ambulance staff were horrified after she asked for champagne.

Jane added: “As I fell, I don’t know, all these women arrived, and I knew them all.”

She then said: “By the way I was blue-lighted all the way, they were very worried about me”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Felstead (@mummyfelstead)

Jane was wished a speedy recovery

Following the shock accident, comments flooded in from supporitve fans.

“Awh bless her, always such high spirits even on a hospital bed. Hope you make a speedy recovery,” one user wrote.

“Sending you all the love. How you manage to be such a ray of sunshine after all that trauma is beyond amazing. I hope you get to have that VERY well-deserved glass of champagne!” another person shared.

“Mummy Felstead, you are simply amazing, so upbeat even when disaster strikes. Speedy recovery,” a third remarked.

“Oh goodness, mummy Felstead!! Even after this trauma you’re still cracking your lovely jokes and making everyone smile. Sending you love,” a fourth said.

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