Maura Higgins is ‘so freaking hot’ in skimpy Victoria’s Secret lingerie campaign

TV personality Maura Higgins has teamed up with the iconic underwear brand Victoria’s Secret for a glamorous campaign shot in Paris.

For the ad, the former Love Island star, 35, who will compete on the next series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, posed in a lavish hotel room and on a balcony in the French capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Maura Higgins teams up with Victoria’s Secret for luxurious shoot in Paris

On Instagram yesterday (July 22), Maura showed off the campaign in a carousel post.

She first wore a glittering pink bra and matching thong. The former Dancing On Ice contestant draped the brand’s iconic pink striped satin robe off her shoulders.

She finished the look with black heels and styled her brunette bob in loose, voluminous curls.

In other pics, Maura changed into a leopard print bra with coordinated black lace underwear. She posed by a hotel window with the iconic Eiffel Tower behind her.

Another image showed her opening a long black robe while sitting in the window, where the landmark filled the backdrop.

She also stepped onto the balcony in lingerie during the Paris shoot. For another look, Maura relaxed on the bed in a black lingerie set while wearing curlers in her hair.

She captioned the post: “The very sexy push up bra is made to be seen @victoriassecret #vspartner.”

Maura has teamed up with legendary underwear brand Victoria’s Secret for a new campaign (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You look perfection’

The post didn’t go unnoticed by her 4.3 million followers, racking up more than 65,000 likes in 19 hours. Many rushed to the comments section to praise her.

“You’re so freaking hot .. I can’t stand it!!” former Strictly star Karen Hauer wrote.

“You’re so bloody hot it’s insane,” another person shared.

“Maura you look great,” a third remarked.

“You should be on every runway,” a fourth insisted, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You look perfection!! Love this shoot,” a fifth fan shared.

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