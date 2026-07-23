Gary Lucy’s ex Laura Anderson reignites bitter feud by going on holiday with his ex-wife

Gary Lucy’s ex-wife, Laura Anderson, has seemingly reignited their feud after going on holiday with his other ex-wife, Natasha.

Laura shares three-year-old daughter Bonnie with Gary. They split in 2023 shortly before Bonnie was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

Laura Anderson goes on holiday with Gary Lucy’s ex-wife

Yesterday (July 22), Laura shared an Instagram video of Bonnie riding through the airport on a suitcase.

Laura captioned the clip: “Holiday time as a blended family.” She then added: “We can’t wait to see you @natasha_v_lucy.”

Laura, 37, and Gary, 44, met on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and their romance moved quickly.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy relationship timeline Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy met on Celebs Go Dating in 2022. The pair began a relationship after appearing on the show. They later announced they were expecting a baby together. Laura and Gary split in 2023 before the birth of their daughter Bonnie. They share Bonnie and have remained linked publicly through co-parenting updates and social media posts.

Laura later became pregnant, and soon after they announced the baby news, they ended the relationship.

Since then, their co-parenting dynamic has often played out on social media. Reports recently linked Laura to another apparent swipe at Gary in a post about “absent fathers” while she hit back at mum-shamers.

Laura and Gary split in 2023 before they welcomed their daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary is best known for playing Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks. Laura rose to fame on Love Island.

This latest update added another twist as Gary did not appear in Laura’s holiday post. However, his other ex-wife, Natasha, and their daughter, India, 20, did.

Gary and Natasha split in 2018 after four years of marriage.

Who is Natasha Lucy? Natasha Lucy is Gary Lucy’s former wife. She and Gary married in 2014 and split in 2018 after four years of marriage. Natasha is the mother of Gary’s children from that marriage, including daughter India. Her name returned to the spotlight after Laura Anderson said she planned to spend time with Natasha and India on a family holiday in Turkey.

‘So here for this!’

Laura also confirmed the group was heading to the Land of Legends amusement park in Turkey.

Natasha replied warmly under the post. She wrote: “Can’t wait to see you both,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans quickly filled the comments. One wrote: “Love this xxxx.”

Another said: “Iconic!!!!!! Yes yes yes ladies.”

A third added: “So here for this!!!!! You beautiful woman! Raising incredible children!”

Another follower wrote: “I think that’s so lovely for Bonnie xx.”

As of this writing, Gary has not responded to the posts or the holiday. He has been absent on social media recently, last posting to his feed in March.

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