Lisa Faulkner shares emotional statement about her and husband John Torode following cancer diagnosis

Lisa Faulkner took to social media to share an emotional statement for her husband John Torode on his 50th birthday.

Earlier this month, Lisa revealed doctors diagnosed her with early-stage breast cancer. However, at the time of the announcement, she revealed she had already had surgery and would have radiotherapy.

Lisa celebrated husband John’s 50th birthday with an emotional post (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Faulkner honours husband John Torode on his 50th birthday

In an Instagram post shared today (July 23), Lisa uploaded a selfie with John. Posing in matching white T-shirts, the pair were all smiles in the wholesome pic.

In her caption, Lisa honoured John on his big day.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband @johntorodecooks I hope you have the best day my best friend,” she began.

“What a year it’s been but we held each others hands and I couldn’t have got through these past few months without you by my side. You are the kindest man with the gentlest biggest heart and you make my heart thump.”

Lisa continued: “I look forward to a birthday coffee in our spot in the garden I love you my Johno and so does Rory.”

The actress and TV chef is a stepmother to John’s four children — Lulu, Jonah, Casper, and Marselle — who he had with his first two wives, Angela and Jessica.

In 2008, Lisa adopted her daughter, Billie, when she was 17 months old.

‘I love and adore you’

In response to Lisa’s heartwarming post, John appeared in the comments section, writing: “And I love and adore you.”

Many others also reacted.

“Happy Birthday ! Your shared love the best gift ever – love this picture – what a partnership, keep on shining together. Have a gorgeous day @johntorodecooks @lisafaulknercooks xxx,” one user wrote.

“Lovely. You are such a genuine couple. I wish you all the best health-wise for the future,” another person shared.

“Enjoy celebrating together, you lovely two,” a third remarked.

“Happy birthday to your lovely John and hope you’re keeping well beautiful Lisa, just love you two,” a fourth said.

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