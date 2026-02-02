Formula 1 ace Lewis Hamilton and reality star Kim Kardashian are reportedly secretly dating.

Rumours of a romance between the pair were sparked after they reportedly spent a romantic getaway in the UK together over the weekend.

Lewis is reportedly dating Kim (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian reportedly dating

As reported by The Sun, Lewis, 41, and Kim, 45, reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Cotswolds recently.

The couple is believed to have stayed at the Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, where rooms can cost up to £1,000 per night.

Kim reportedly flew in from Los Angeles via private jet to spend time with Lewis. According to the publication, she arrived with a “mountain” of luggage for their brief stay. Three security guards were also allegedly present, protecting the couple.

Insiders claim the couple was granted exclusive use of the Esetelle Manor spa before enjoying a romantic meal in a private room.

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them,” a source claimed.

Kim jetted over to the UK over the weekend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lewis and Kim’s romantic getaway

Lewis and Kim have known each other for years, with Lewis being close to Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West. However, they’ve never been romantically linked until now.

Speaking about Kim and Lewis’ arrivals at Estelle Manor, the source said: “Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside. An hour later, around 4pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling around.”

Of their time in the hotel, the source said: “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around.”

They checked out the following day and reportedly left together.

ED! has contacted Lewis and Kim’s representatives for comment.

Lewis and Nicole dated for 8 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian crossed paths before

Kim and Lewis have known each other for many years and crossed paths multiple times on the celebrity circuit.

They were pictured together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards back in 2014, while with their respective partners at the time. Between 2007 and 2015, Lewis was in a relationship with Nicole Scherzinger.

Meanwhile, Kim was married to Kanye West between 2014 and 2022. They had four children together before their divorce.

Read more: Kim Kardashian’s ‘frustration’ over Meghan Markle ‘photogate’ drama ‘revealed’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.