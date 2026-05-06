Fans hail Sam the ‘best thing about EastEnders’ as soap hints at a huge new storyline

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, now streaming on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One broadcast, and sees Sam rush to Denise’s aid.

There’s fresh concern for Denise in today’s EastEnders, as her ongoing health mystery takes a troubling twist while she’s at work.

Thankfully, Sam steps in when it matters most, but viewers are already saying the same thing: they want to see a lot more of her on screen.

Sam and Denise had a frank talk about how tired Denise had been last month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sam is there for Denise

When Sam arrives for a hair appointment at the salon today, she is surprised to find Denise asleep.

Sam creeps around, joking that she is going to pinch some of the products when Denise wakes up. She brushes off Sam’s concerns that she was asleep on the job and claims that Jack had her awake half the night with his snoring.

Denise tells Sam she is fine to do her haircut, but when she is wobbly as she stands, Sam tells Denise she is taking her home. As Josh cancels all of Denise’s afternoon appointments, Sam gets muffins on the way back to Denise’s house.

The pair have a frank conversation about their age and how tired Denise has been. Denise finally promises Sam she will make a doctor’s appointment. And, happy that Denise will see a professional, she leaves her to rest.

Denise falls asleep in the salon in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Denise shares her health worries

Some fans are worried that Denise could be pregnant, while others are predicting a new health storyline for the character.

Last month, Denise admitted to Sam that she had been feeling shattered.

She joked that if she went to the GP to talk about her tiredness, they would diagnose her with ‘being ancient’ – but fans are convinced this is more than a simple passing comment.

EastEnders fans have called for more Sam screen time (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call for more Sam screen time