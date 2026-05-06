EastEnders fans convinced Linda is leaving after spotting a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in early iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, now streaming on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One broadcast and sees Linda talk about the future.

There’s plenty of drama brewing in Walford today, and it’s Linda Carter right at the heart of it.

After hearing from Elaine that Johnny is struggling financially, Linda makes another attempt to reach out. But while her intentions are good, things don’t quite go to plan, and by the end of the episode, it’s not just family tensions making headlines.

Linda’s idea to sell her share in Fox & Hair came after a heart-to-heart with Grant in yesterday’s episode. She breaks the news to Denise, who doesn’t take it well, before turning her attention to Johnny. Unfortunately, he shuts her down, refusing her help and telling her to stop interfering in his life.

Their relationship has been strained for months following Linda’s involvement in the Tim drama earlier this year. Despite her efforts to make things right, Johnny has kept his distance, leaving Linda increasingly desperate to rebuild their bond.

Linda is upset when Johnny turns down her offer of help (Credit: BBC)

Linda is upset

Linda is heartbroken after Johnny turns down her offer of help today and takes her anger out on Grant. He has been trying to help her make amends with Johnny. But when it doesn’t work, he takes matters into his own hands.

When Grant sees Johnny in the cafe, he delivers some home truths of his own.

He tells Johnny that Linda won’t be around forever, and that once she’s gone, his whole world will be turned upside down. Speaking from his own experience after losing Peggy, Grant tells Johnny that Linda only wants what is best for him and would do anything to make him happy.

With Grant’s words ringing in his ears, Johnny reaches out to Linda.

He tells her he still won’t accept her money, but that she should spend it on herself. She admits she needs to start putting her own happiness first, and they part on good terms for the first time in weeks.

Linda and Grant flirt in the B&B (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Grant sleep together in EastEnders

Later, at the B&B, Linda thanks Grant for helping with Johnny. He is pleased his plan worked, and tells Linda that he likes her. The pair share a kiss, and soon, Linda leads Grant to her bedroom.

Some fans think this is a romance doomed from the start because Grant isn’t sticking around in Walford. However, others are worried that this romance could pave the way for Linda to leave.

Linda and Grant kiss before heading to the bedroom (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans panic that Linda is leaving

While some viewers are enjoying the unexpected pairing, others are already worried about what it could mean for Linda’s future. With talk of Linda putting her own happiness first and having money behind her, some fans are convinced the storyline could be setting up a temporary exit, or even something more permanent. One concerned viewer said: “I’m worried all this talk of Linda not being around forever is EastEnders plotting an exit.” Another added, “Yes, she could be going off with Grant. The talk of setting up Johnny with a cash flow and that she won’t be around forever might mean Kellie Bright is taking a break!” Others, however, are more focused on the chemistry between Linda and Grant, even if they’re unsure how long it could last. One fan wrote, “I actually really like Grant and Linda together. They have amazing chemistry. But it could only be a long-term thing if she moves to Portugal or he stays in Walford.” With emotions running high and new connections forming, it looks like Linda’s story is far from over, but whether it keeps her in Walford remains to be seen.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Bea’s finally caught out, and Grant plays a deadly game with Mark