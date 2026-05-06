Gemma Atkinson hits back at claims she was behind Gorka Marquez’s Strictly exit

Gemma Atkinson has addressed accusations from fans that she was behind Gorka Marquez’s Strictly exit.

The Spanish dancer, 35, announced he was leaving the show after a decade last month.

And, as the pro dancer line-up for 2026 is announced, Gemma has spoken out.

Gorka has quit Strictly and won’t return for the 2026 series (Credit: BBC)

Gorka Marquez quits Strictly

Last month, Gorka revealed that after a decade on the show, he was going to be stepping down as a pro dancer on Strictly.

In a statement, Strictly said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gorka for his exceptional contribution to Strictly Come Dancing over the years. Since joining the show in 2016, Gorka has been a hugely popular member of the professional dancer line-up, known for his passion, charisma and exceptional choreography.

“As well as being part of our Strictly family, it’s been heartwarming to see him start his own family during his time with us and that journey reflects the same warmth, commitment and character he has always brought to the show,” the statement then continued.

“We are incredibly grateful for his dedication to the series over the years and are so proud to see him shining in his judging role on Bailando con las Estrellas in Spain. We wish him continued success and happiness in everything that’s to come.”

Gemma Atkinson hits back as Gorka quits

Now, in the Lost In Translation podcast she hosts alongside her partner Gorka, Gemma has hit back at fans who have accused her of being the reason the dancer quit Strictly.

“We need to address the elephant in the room,” Gemma said. “Your Instagram post. No more [Strictly theme tune].”

Gorka then responded that he’ll “still be watching it anyway”.

“After 10 years, I’ve said goodbye to Strictly,” he then said. “So yeah, it was a bit bittersweet. We all have, like, [life] cycles.”

“You know, when we had that chat, and made the… you know… well, it wasn’t my decision,” Gemma said. “Which I’d like to point out for everyone who’s messaged me on Instagram saying, ‘You finally got what you want now!’ Absolutely not.”

Gemma hit back at claims she wanted Gorka to leave Strictly (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma Atkinson addresses Gorka Marquez’s exit

Chiming in, Gorka said: “She was happy me doing Strictly because she has her own space.”

“It was a nice break for me when he was doing it,” she quipped. “But 10 years is a good round number,” she then added.

Gorka went on to say that he’s met “loads” of people who have taught him “many things, not just about dancing, about life”.

He also pointed out that he met Gemma and got a family from doing Strictly. “I’m very happy and very grateful for the opportunity.”

Read more: Gorka Marquez supported by Gemma Atkinson as he reveals ‘painful’ real reason he’s quit Strictly

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.