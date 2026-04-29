Strictly pro Gorka Marquez has revealed the painful health issue that played a part in his decision in leaving the hit BBC show.

The Spanish dancer, 35, confirmed on Tuesday (April 28) that he is stepping away from Strictly after 10 years on the programme.

Gorka has left the show (Credit: BBC)

Gorka Marquez announces he’s leaving BBC show Strictly

In a statement shared yesterday, Strictly confirmed Gorka would be leaving the series.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gorka for his exceptional contribution to Strictly Come Dancing over the years. Since joining the show in 2016, Gorka has been a hugely popular member of the professional dancer line-up, known for his passion, charisma and exceptional choreography,” the statement said.

“As well as being part of our Strictly family, it’s been heartwarming to see him start his own family during his time with us and that journey reflects the same warmth, commitment, and character he has always brought to the show.

“We are incredibly grateful for his dedication to the series over the years and are so proud to see him shining in his judging role on Bailando con las Estrellas in Spain. We wish him continued success and happiness in everything that’s to come.”

Gorka Marquez has revealed why he’s leaving hit BBC show Strictly (Credit: Lost in Translation Podcast / YouTube)

Gorka Marquez reveals painful reason he quit Strictly

The star has now opened up about the physical toll dancing has taken on him.

Speaking on the podcast he hosts with partner Gemma Atkinson, Lost in Translation, Gorka admitted that his “back is in bits” while taking part in the Strictly Pro Tour. Chatting about rehearsals, he explained it was his back causing him more trouble than his feet.

Gemma replied that it was “reassuring” for non-dancers to hear a professional admit how demanding it can be.

“I didn’t say it’s hard. It’s not hard to dance, it’s fine to dance – but it’s hard to do eight hours a day dancing. There’s a difference,” he said.

“Running is not bad for you, running ultra marathons is horrible for you. Running 5K for you is not bad. Dancing for fun, it’s amazing for everybody. For your brain, for your body.

“Dancing from nine in the morning until 10 at night, full out, it’s painful.”

“Someone’s gotta do it though,” Gemma joked.

“I love it. It’s bloody painful, my back is in bits. But I love it, I love to tour,” he then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez)

Gorka Marquez’s statement as he reveals he is leaving BBC show Strictly

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Gorka posted a black-and-white picture of himself walking out of a studio for his 982k followers.

“After last year’s decision to step down as a full-time professional due to scheduling conflicts between Strictly and Dancing with the Stars Spain, I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing,” he wrote.

“I will always be incredibly grateful to Strictly and the BBC for everything. Being part of the show has been so much more than just a professional opportunity, over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful.”

His fellow Strictly pros were quick to send their support in the comments.

“Oh, Gorks! I know the future Ahead gonna be bright and exciting, and one your family out will continue to be so proud of,” Amy Dowden said.

“Special memories when we joined on the same year, not knowing how it would change our lives. What a fantastic time you had and impact you made is undeniable,” Katya Jones wrote.

“Thank goodness you were on the show in 2017! Exciting times ahead,” partner Gemma added.

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