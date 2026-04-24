Rylan Clark faces ‘one huge hurdle’ as Strictly hosting dream faces major setback

Rylan Clark has reportedly been thrown a curveball in his bid to become one of the new Strictly Come Dancing presenters.

The former X Factor star has long been tipped for the role, but it now appears a major scheduling clash could stand in his way.

Rylan Clark faces Strictly setback

Could Rylan Clark be one of the new Strictly hosts? (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

According to The Sun, Rylan is soon set to return for another season of dating show Dating Naked UK.

Filming for the Paramount+ programme’s third series will reportedly go ahead in an exotic location later this year. This could therefore severely limit Rylan’s availability for the upcoming Strictly season.

An insider reportedly told the newspaper: “Rylan’s show Dating Naked UK is coming back. This is really exciting news for him. It means he’s got a hit on his hands as reaching a third series is a real milestone for any programme.”

“It’s hard to see how he will film both.”

“But it’s hard to see how he will film both,” they added, pointing out: “Planning for Dating Naked is in the very, very early stages so getting a full-scale shoot in the can before August, when they also need to find a full cast of singles, is very unlikely. Whoever hosts the new series of Strictly will have commitments from August right through to the end of the year.”

Who else could take over as Strictly hosts?

Rylan has previously hosted Strictly It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Rylan is one of several big names said to be in the running to take over from Strictly’s long-running presenters, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. He is already part of the Strictly family, having previously hosted the show’s spin-off, It Takes Two.

Auditions for the iconic pair’s replacements are believed to be taking place this week. Stars such as Alex Jones, Zoe Ball and Tom Allen are also rumoured to have made the ‘final shortlist’.

ED! has contacted BBC for comment, who said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.:

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