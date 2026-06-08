Mollie King reveals ‘wake-up-call’ after ‘sudden collapse’ left her hospitalised

BBC Radio 1 presenter and former The Saturdays star, Mollie King, has revealed she had a terrible collapse accident at home, leaving her hospitalised.

The radio host and performer detailed on Instagram how she suddenly collapsed and injured her head and face.

Mollie has opened up about her recent struggle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mollie King reveals ‘sudden collapse’

Mollie thanks her fans for “checking in” after being off air due to her bout of ill health. Following the horrifying ordeal, Mollie has been recovering in hospital and at home.

She penned on her social media: “After coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am, hitting my head and face as I fell. It was a huge shock and I ended up being rushed to A&E.”

Mollie also praised her England cricket star husband Stuart Broad, stating: “I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn’t on my own and had Stuart to bring me round after I fell.

“A huge thank you to Amy and Hannah at St George’s Hospital who were absolutely incredible, stitching me up so well, and even managed to see past the Looney Tunes pyjama top I arrived in (must buy new pyjamas!).”

Mollie, who presents her radio show on BBC Radio 1 with friend Matt Edmondson, went on to say: “It’s been a real wake-up call that I need to make some time to get my strength back, not just for my own health, but so I can be the best version of myself for my family too.”

Radio host Mollie King thanks fans for support following collapse

Mollie also shared that Sunday was her first day facing social activities.

She posed for a snap where she could be seen donning a leather jacket to mark the day.

She also shared an update cuddling her youngest Liliana, who was seen pointing at her cricket star dad on the screen.

Mum-of-two Mollie gushed over the kindness of fans, stating that their concern and care “meant so much” and that she would be returning to her hosting duties today.

This isn’t the first time Mollie has been under the weather lately. In fact, back in March, a neck injury led her to miss out on a scheduled appearance on Sunday Brunch.

Mollie usually hosts on BBC Radio 1 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Mollie’s health worries

She explained on social media at the time: “Hi Guys. Some of you may have heard me on 5 Live yesterday where I mention I’d pulled my neck.

“I went to see the physio yesterday afternoon and they’ve advised I have to rest, so sadly I won’t be able to appear on Sunday Brunch this morning as planned. I’m absolutely gutted.

“The lovely Sunday Brunch team have said they’ll have Matt Edmondson and me back on in the coming weeks so we can chat about @novelideapod then, which I’m really grateful for. I’ll be watching from bed this morning instead! M x.”

Get well soon, Mollie!

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals daughter Bambi’s adorable moment with new baby as gender announced

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