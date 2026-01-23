Singer and presenter Mollie King and former cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad documented the moment their youngest daughter made her first steps.

The 38-year-old, who rose to fame as one-fifth of girl group The Saturdays, has been engaged to former England cricketer Stuart Broad since January 2021 and enjoys documenting motherhood with fans.

The pair share two daughters — Annabella, three, and Liliana, one, whose birth she announced in January 2025.

A few weeks ago, Mollie, who is currently a DJ on BBC Radio 1, celebrated Liliana’s first birthday in an adorable post. However, in a new update, she has now learned to walk.

Mollie King shares adorable milestone with daughter

In a video upload shared yesterday (January 22), Mollie posted clips where Liliana was captured walking her first steps to her parents.

As Liliana walked over to Mollie, she was overcome with emotion, picking her up in her arms and hugging her.

Stuart was also a proud father, crouching down and placing his hands on Liliana’s cheek.

“First precious steps for our little Liliana! So thankful that she saved this milestone for when @stuartbroad was home with us!” Mollie wrote in her caption, adding the red heart emoji.

‘Stop making me cry’

Mollie’s followers were relieved for her and Stuart’s latest family milestone and rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Awwwww look at her go!! So cute,” one user wrote.

“Awww walking towards mum. Yay Liliana, I bet you are so proud of her,” another person shared.

“Stop making me cry,” a third remarked.

“Aww, made me cry how gorgeous. Those special milestones x,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Aww, this is so cute and adorable.”

Following a series of lovely posts, Mollie expressed her appreciation, writing, “Thank you guys.”

