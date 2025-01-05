Mollie King welcomes second baby as she shares first picture and adorable name

The Saturdays singer and former Strictly star Mollie King has announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl.

Mollie shared news of her pregnancy back in August, with a post on her Instagram.

Captioning a cute snap of England cricketer partner Stuart Broad and their daughter Annabella admiring her bump, she informed fans: “Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”

Now she’s shared the first picture of the new little girl, and her name.

Mollie King shares first pic of second baby

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Mollie said: “Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana. We are bursting with happiness! You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for.”

“Many congrats!” Piers Morgan posted.

“How wonderful and what a beautiful name,” said Ruth Langsford.

Gemma Atkinson posted: “Congratulations, beautiful name.”

Mollie King’s growing family with baby number two

37-year-old Mollie has been in a relationship with 38-year-old Stuart Broad for around six years.

The couple got engaged on New Year’s Day 2021. They soon welcomed their first child, Annabella, in November of the following year.

Mollie King and Stuart Broad have welcomed a new baby into their family (Credit: Cover Images)

Mollie is clearly over the moon for her family of three to become a family of four, gushing in an Insta update: “By the end of this year we’ll be adding a new little member to our family. It’s still hard to believe but the little kicks are certainly helping it sink in! ❤️

“The thought of welcoming another newborn fills me with so much joy, but one of the things that excites me the most is the thought of watching our baby girl Annabella becoming a big sister.

“I know she’s going to be the most loving and wonderful big sister, and I can’t wait to see their bond grow.”

Mollie is a proud mum

The 37-year-old told Arcadia Magazine that her first-born was her proudest achievement.

“I just feel like I’ve learned so much from her, she’s just changed my world,” she said.

I feel like I’ve got a new best friend. So I feel like everything I do is for her and her future.

“It’s so exciting to look into the future and just see her just being the main part of our life really.”

Mollie and Stuart’s loved-up engagement announcement

The couple, who have been engaged for three years, told the world they were getting married on New Year’s Day in 2021.

The TV star shared a photo of the pair kissing with the winter countryside proving the perfect backdrop to the exciting news. Mollie’s gorgeous diamond engagement ring was flashed to the camera.

She wrote to fans at the time: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you.”

Sports star Stuart also felt the same way, sharing the same photo on his own account and declared it was “the best way” to start the new year.

