Celebrity Gogglebox fans were not happy last night (Friday, July 4) as Alison Hammond made her debut on the show.

The This Morning star, 50, appeared on the programme alongside her sister, Sandra, and her son, Aiden.

Alison made her debut on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Alison Hammond on Celebrity Gogglebox

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off by showing Alison and her sister, Sandra, berating son Aiden for not taking his hayfever tablets.

“Can you believe he’s not had his tablets? That’s why he’s sneezing all the time,” the This Morning star grumbled, before letting out a big sneeze herself.

The show saw the celebs watching Squid Game season 3, the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury, the new Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Poop Cruise and Bridge of Lies.

Among the celebs on last night’s show were Strictly‘s Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie, Rylan Clark and mum Linda, Roman and Martin Kemp and Fearne Cotton and Georgia Tennant.

Other celebs included Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates, Jordan Banjo and Perrie Kiely, Jonathan Ross and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, to name a few.

Fans hit out (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Way to ruin a programme’

Fans of the show took to Twitter to complain about Alison appearing on the show last night.

“Is there anything that Alison Hammond hasn’t been on yet?” one viewer fumed.

“I think Alison Hammond is trying to complete TV like a computer game. She’s on EVERYTHING!! And now we need her son on everything too apparently,” another moaned.

“What a way to ruin a programme yet again having Alison Hammond on it,” a third wrote.

“No soaps on tonight. I thought that the one thing I could count on was #Gogglebox. Well #CelebrityGogglebox at least. But no, now I’ve found at that chuffing Alison “look at me” Hammond has highjacked the show and now that’s ruined it for me! I can’t cope with that fake laugh,” another added.

‘Fabulous addition’

However, not everyone was complaining. “Fabulous addition,” one wrote of Alison’s involvement on social media.

“Yes! The family we’ve been waiting for on Gogglebox,” another gushed.

“Oh my gosh! This is overdue,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

Alison talks Celebrity Gogglebox debut

Speaking before her debut on the show, Alison gushed over how excited she was to do it.

“I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan. We’ve always loved watching telly together, and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation! It’s a real family affair too, because my fabulous sister Saundra is getting involved as well,” she said.

“Expect laughs, eye-rolls, and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!” she then added.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Friday, July 11, at 9pm on Channel 4.

