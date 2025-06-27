Alison Hammond shared her heartfelt thoughts on the progress of women’s football and the ongoing fight for equal pay during Friday’s (June 27) This Morning.

The ITV presenter grew emotional during a live segment with Big Brother winner Kate Lawler, who reported from a local football ground ahead of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, set to kick off in Switzerland this July.

Alison Hammond ’emotional’ on This Morning

As Kate showcased her football skills and reminisced about her childhood dreams of becoming a professional player, Alison reflected on how far the sport had come.

“You know what is so lovely? It actually makes me a little bit emotional because of how far women’s football has come,” she said.

Alison continued: “It’s actually beautiful to see. It makes me so happy, it really does. It’s unbelievable. I just want them to be paid the same. I wish.”

Alison appeared visibly emotional during a segment on the Lionesses. (Credit: ITV)

‘I can’t believe I’m stood with an OG Lioness’

The segment also featured interviews with former England Lionesses, including Janet Bagguley, who was part of the groundbreaking 1972 squad.

Janet proudly shared her collection of 12 England caps and expressed her pride in the game’s evolution.

“I’m very, very proud,” Janet said, beaming. “When you look at these kids behind us today. After we won the Euros last time, it went boom!”

Janet is now a leading voice in the Lioness Letter initiative, which encourages fans to send letters of support to the England women’s team ahead of the tournament.

Holding a note penned by her five-year-old granddaughter, she said: “We’ve been around all the schools. Anybody can come and write their own letter. We promise they’ll be delivered to the Lionesses.”

Kate was starstruck. “That’s class, that is! I just want to say, I can’t believe I’m stood with an OG Lioness.”

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will run from July 2 to July 27 across eight venues in Switzerland, with matches broadcast on both ITV and the BBC.

Kate Lawther spoke to the team from a local football ground. (Credit: ITV)

Alison faces backlash

However, another moment from today’s episode had viewers less impressed.

During a segment discussing the highly publicised wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to American journalist Lauren Sánchez, Alison appeared confused when a photo of the billionaire flashed on screen.

“Who is that?” she asked, appearing genuinely puzzled.

Fans quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their disbelief.

“Does Alison know she’s on TV talking about a story and not knowing who the [bleep] Jeff Bezos is?” one viewer fumed.

The lavish wedding has been dubbed the “Wedding of the Century”. It is taking place in Venice today and is reportedly costing between $46 million and $55 million.

Guests include Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, and Usher.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

