Alison Hammond managed to rile This Morning viewers up on today’s edition of the show during a segment on Jeff Bezos’ wedding.

The 61-year-old multi-billionaire is going to be marrying American journalist Lauren Sanchez, 55, today (Friday, June 27).

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Venice to get married (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jeff Bezos’ wedding discussed on This Morning by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary

In what is being called the Wedding of the Century, Bezos and Sanchez will be tying the knot in Venice today.

The nuptials are expected to cost between $46 and $55 million (£33.49m – £40.04m) – a sum that is unlikely to dent Bezos’ estimated £226.7 billion fortune.

Several world-famous celebrities will be at the Amazon owner’s wedding, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, and Usher.

However, it doesn’t seem as though Alison Hammond knows who one of the richest people in the world is!

During a segment on This Morning, in which they discussed his wedding, a picture of Bezos was shown.

“Who is that?” Alison asked, drawing anger from those watching.

Alison came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond slammed by This Morning viewers

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slam Alison.

“Does Alison know she in on TV talking about a story and not knowing who the [bleep] Jeff Bezos is?” one viewer fumed.

“Jeff Bezos’ wedding. “Who is that?” True to form, Alison’s numptiness! However #thismorning still have the [bleep] presenting on a Friday!” another wrote.

“Item on Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Alison Hammond (looking at picture): “Who’s that ?” Answer: It’s Jeff Bezos … [face palm emojis],” a third tweeted.

“Oh, how embarrassing! Does an item on Bezo,s and does not know what he looks like. Wow, what a professional,” another added.

“She didn’t even recognise him ffs,” a fifth wrote. “Does Alison know [bleep] all? It is her job,” another fumed.

Alison was criticised last week (Credit: ITV)

Alison accused of manhandling Dermot

Alison came under fire last week, too, for her behaviour towards co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The star was accused of “manhandling” her co-star when she dragged him down onto the sofa with her.

Though the incident seemed innocuous enough, viewers reacted with shock.

“Alison, why are you manhandling Dermot? #thismorning,” one viewer tweeted.

“If a male presenter grabbed a woman like that, they’d be cancelled lol,” another said.

“Look at Hammond, pulling Dermot to sit down. Imagine if it was the other way round,” a third wrote.

Read more: Concerns as This Morning presenter replaced today: ‘Have they given her the push?’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.