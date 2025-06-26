Concerns as This Morning presenter replaced today: ‘Have they given her the push?’

This Morning star Alice Beer was noticeably absent from screens today (June 26) as hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley fronted a segment on scams.

As viewers will know, Alice is the show’s consumer editor. As a result, she usually fronts segments like the one that took place today.

However, Alice was nowhere to be seen. Instead, she was replaced by Grace Forell…

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley spoke to Grace about the latest scams targeting viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today – Grace Forell replaces Alice Beer

Grace was on hand to offer viewers advice on the latest scams doing the rounds, speaking to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about concert ticket scams and mourners tricked into watching fake funeral live streams.

However, viewers were quick to note that it’s usually a job for Alice Beer.

Let’s keep her.

“Have they given Alice Beer the push?” asked one. “Where’s Alice?” another posted. “Alice usually does this segment,” said another.

Another This Morning viewer gave Grace their seal of approval. They commented: “All I can say about this scammer item is that this new lass is easier on the eye than Alice Beer. Let’s keep her.”

Grace has actually been on the show before. She made her debut on This Morning back in November 2023.

Where is Alice Beer?

Alice was absent from screens today, but is still listed on her Instagram as the show’s consumer editor. Grace, meanwhile, says she offers consumer advice on the ITV show.

A little check on Alice’s socials suggests she may be taking a break from screens to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Consumer editor Alice Beer was missed on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Alice turned 60 last month and, over the weekend, enjoyed a party with her nearest and dearest. Guests included Bear Grylls and Alice’s This Morning co-star Sarah Jossel.

Here’s hoping Alice – who started working on the show back in 2014 – has recovered from her celebrations and will be back on screens soon!

