‘He was a lovely guy’: Falling pays tribute to ‘beloved’ musician Rob Picton

Falling, Channel 4’s new romantic drama from Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, ends its first episode with a tribute card that’s left viewers asking the same question: who was Rob Picton?

The series stars Keeley Hawes and Paapa Essiedu as a nun and a priest who fall in love, despite their faith and vows threatening to keep them apart.

While the tribute may seem unexpected, Rob Picton played an important behind-the-scenes role on the production – and he was already well-known to many people in Wales long before Falling aired.

Falling’s tribute to Rob Picton explained

Rob Picton worked as a unit driver on Falling.

While it may sound like a small role, unit drivers are essential to TV productions. They transport cast, crew, equipment, costumes, and all sorts of production materials between filming locations and sets.

Picton also previously worked on Gavin and Stacey. In fact, his death was publicly referenced last year by Mathew Horne during an event celebrating the sitcom.

“Earlier on… we had a driver on the finale called Rob and he was in his early 40s… and I found out via the WhatsApp group earlier that he has passed away,” Horne said, as reported by The Sun.

“He was a really lovely guy and he’s left a four-year-old behind and that is really, really, really sad.”

When did Rob Picton die?

Rob Picton died on July 29, 2025, at the age of 48.

His exact cause of death has never been publicly confirmed. However, shortly before his passing, he spoke on social media about struggling with oesophagitis, an inflammation of the oesophagus.

Despite this, he reportedly still performed at a music gig just days before his death.

Rob Picton was also known as DJ Joe Blow

Outside of TV work, Picton was a hugely respected figure in South Wales’ music scene under the name Joe Blow.

He worked as a DJ, performer, and producer, helping champion hip hop culture across Wales for years.

Following his death, the Hip Hop: A Welsh Story exhibition paid tribute to him with posters reading: “Thank you for everything.”

Social media quickly filled with messages remembering his influence on younger artists.

“Broken doesn’t cut it. A mentor, brother, friend, guide,” one tribute read.

“A true pioneer in South Wales. Put so many people on, and gave them a start. One of the genuine ones.”

A GoFundMe page created to support his family remains active, with thousands raised in his memory.

“This GoFundMe has been set up… to support Rob’s family and honour his memory during this incredibly difficult time,” the description reads.

Read more: The best movies you can stream on Channel 4 now

Falling is available to stream on Channel 4 now.

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