Everywhere Channel 4’s Falling was filmed and if it features a real convent

Falling, Channel 4’s new romantic drama about a nun and a priest falling in love, may be set in England – but much of it was actually filmed in Wales.

The series, created by Jack Thorne, follows Anna (Keeley Hawes) and David (Paapa Essiedu), whose growing connection threatens both their faith and the lives they’ve built around it.

While the drama is firmly rooted in Bristol and the south of England, the production spread across several Welsh locations too – including a real priory that dates back almost 900 years.

Falling was filmed across Bristol and Wales (Credit: Channel 4)

Where was Falling filmed?

Falling was primarily filmed in Bristol and Wales.

Wales has become one of the UK’s busiest production hubs thanks to its landscapes, historic architecture, and generous production support from Creative Wales.

The country has doubled for countless English settings over the years, including London in ITV dramas like Believe Me.

For Falling, however, creator Jack Thorne actively wanted Bristol to feel authentic and recognisable.

“I love telling stories about Bristol because it’s where I’m from,” he told Channel 4.

“If the Clifton Suspension Bridge is in it, it’s only in a brief establishing shot. This is much more about the Lockleaze end of Bristol and the people living in and around there.”

Anna’s convent scenes were filmed at Ewenny Priory (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is Anna’s convent in Falling?

Anna’s convent was filmed at Ewenny Priory in Bridgend, Wales.

Founded in 1141, the priory is one of the finest surviving examples of Norman Romanesque architecture in Wales.

Despite its age, it still functions as a parish church today and regularly hosts weddings and events.

Its gardens and stone buildings became the perfect backdrop for Anna’s quiet, sheltered life in Falling.

The priory has also appeared in several other TV productions, including A Discovery of Witches, Young Sherlock, Casualty, and Dope Girls.

David’s church is a real Cardiff church (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is David’s church?

David’s church, St Augustine’s, was filmed at St German’s Church in Cardiff.

Located on Metal Street, the church was built in the late 1880s to serve Cardiff’s growing population.

Unlike Ewenny Priory, it’s Victorian rather than medieval, but it still gives Falling much of its traditional religious atmosphere.

Falling also filmed in Weston-super-Mare and Nailsea (Credit: Channel 4)

Other Falling filming locations

Several other real-life locations appear throughout Falling.

The park where Anna and David walk together was filmed at Golden Valley Playing Fields in Nailsea, Bristol.

Nailsea also doubled for scenes involving the local food bank.

Meanwhile, the shopping centre where Anna tries to buy new clothes was actually St David’s Shopping Centre in Cardiff.

And, yes, when the characters visit Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier in the series, they genuinely filmed there too.

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Falling premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm on May 19, and will also be available to stream online.

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