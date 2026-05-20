Kate Garraway afraid she’ll ‘jinx’ new relationship with ‘lovely’ boyfriend as she admits they haven’t had a ‘proper date’ yet

Kate Garraway has opened up about her new romance with boyfriend Liam Halligan for the first time, revealing they haven’t had a “proper date” yet.

In April, it was reported that Kate was dating broadcaster Liam, who was a friend of her late husband, Derek Draper. Derek sadly died back in January 2024 after suffering serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

In the weeks that followed, Kate was snapped looking smitten with Liam, and Liam later shed light on their blossoming relationship, revealing that there is a “definite spark” between them.

Now, mum-of-two Kate has made a candid admission about her romance with Liam.

Kate is smitten with her man (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway addresses new boyfriend for the first time

In recent months, Kate has been growing close to Liam Halligan. The pair have known each other for years, but it’s only recently, that Kate and Liam’s relationship stopped being platonic.

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show this week, Kate spoke about her romance with Liam. She candidly shared that their romance has been a “lovely” distraction from caring for her ill parents.

“It is lovely. I suppose it is! We basically haven’t really had time for a proper date! I don’t want to jinx it! I don’t want to say anything because I will jinx it, I will jinx it. We all love an Irishman don’t we?” Kate said to the Mirror.

Liam has known Kate for years (Credit: YouTube)

Sad reason Kate and Liam haven’t had ‘proper date’ yet

Kate then shared the reason why they haven’t had as many dates as she’d like, is because she’s been “consumed” with caring for her elderly and sick parents.

She said: “My mum and dad have not been very well so I’ve been really consumed by that.

“It’s been tricky and I’ve just been doing that this weekend. My dad was supposed to be with me actually [at Chelsea] but he’s not well enough. I’m very lucky to have both of them and I know it’s normal [part of ageing].”

It comes after insiders shed some details about Kate’s romance with Liam, with her new man reportedly being a “total rock” for Kate.

The source also claimed the romance has got the approval of Kate’s children, Darcey and William.

However, the source went on to claim that Kate’s been having feelings of guilt and fear about her new relationship.

“Kate can’t help but have pangs of guilt about it, and fear that there are some unkind people out there with opinions about her life. But her support network have done their best to convince Kate to block out the noise and enjoy what she has,” the insider told Heat magazine.

Read more: ‘Need their eyes testing!’ Kate Garraway’s new appearance ridiculed on GMB today

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