This Morning viewers were today left ‘cringing’ as presenter Alison Hammond was accused of ‘manhandling’ her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Friday’s show saw the ITV duo welcome pundits Nick Ferrari and Ashley James into the studio to give their takes on topics in the news. Included among the issues they ruminated on today were whether medics should take time away from work during heatwaves, and who is supposed to cough up when it comes to weddings.

But as Alison and Dermot transitioned into another segment about wedding ceremonies, one particular aspect of Alison’s conduct was spotted by viewers – and they didn’t consider her behaviour ‘appropriate’.

Friday’s show saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary back in the This Morning studio (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: What did Alison Hammond do?

Returning from an ad break, Alison was seen bopping along to Vengaboys’ 2000 hit Uncle John From Jamaica.

But as Alison was busting out her best moves, and bumping her hips into her presenting partner’s, Dermot O’Leary seemed a little reluctant to join in.

However, within moments, Alison intervened physically as the following item – a call in from viewers seeking wedding advice – began.

And it was at this point that users on X complained about Alison’s demeanour.

There was a lot of chat about weddings on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary news

While Alison took her seat on the sofa as the first caller made their point, Dermot appeared to linger. But he didn’t remain standing up for long.

After a few seconds, Alison took hold of her TV colleague’s left arm with her right hand, her pink-nailed fingers tugging at Dermot’s elbow.

With Alison appearing to pull down, Dermot then planted himself too. And even though the moment seemed innocuous enough, social media users reacted with incredulous shock.

Alison Hammond pulls on Dermot O’Leary’s arm (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

“Alison why are you manhandling Dermot? #thismorning,” one person asked on X, but without tagging Alison’s handle in so she might actually read the comment.

If a male presenter grabbed a woman like that they’d be cancelled.

“Omg cringe,” simpered another user. Chuckling, they continued: “If a male presenter grabbed a woman like that they’d be cancelled lol #thismorning.”

Dermot didn’t seem all that bothered by Alison tugging at his arm (Credit: ITV)

And that hypothetical situation was also invoked by another seething social media user who chose to refer to Alison only by her surname.

They spluttered: “Look at Hammond, pulling Dermot to sit down. Imagine if it was the other way round… #thismorning.”

