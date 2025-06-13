This Morning star Alison Hammond appeared to be starstruck as she interviewed singer Josh Groban on the show today.

Presenter Alison was beaming as she introduced the five-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor into the studio on Friday (June 13).

“How excited are we?” giddy co-host Dermot O’Leary asked her ahead of their chat, to which Alison joked: “I’m just going to try and style it out. It’s only Josh, know what I mean?”

But while Alison pretended to play it cool ahead of the interview with the You Raise Me Up hitmaker, some viewers at home criticised her for her on screen conduct.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were excited to interview singing guest Josh Groban (Credit: YouTube)

What happened on This Morning today with Alison Hammond?

That’s because, according to social media reactions, Alison may have endured a few blunders.

Firstly, one X user moaned about Alison jokingly touching the guest as they both held onto his album for a plug.

“Was there any need for Alison to caress his wrist like that?” the irate viewer asked.

They continued, making up a scenario in their head: “Imagine if Dermot did that to a female guest… #ThisMorning.”

Alison Hammond puts her hand on Josh Groban’s wrist as a joke (Credit: YouTube)

‘Time for Alison to go’

Meanwhile, the accusations continued with another observer claiming at another point: “It’s time for Alison to go. She gets worse every week! If she cannot read the autocue, get some glasses #ThisMorning.”

And Alison was also pulled up online for allegedly not pronouncing Josh’s surname as some X users would prefer it.

“Josh Grow Bag? #ThisMorning,” one viewer pondered.

While another also onlooker also sniffed, as they accompanied their words with a gardening image: “Who, Alison?”

However, the social media reaction to Josh’s appearance wasn’t just limited to Alison’s detractors.

Other X users made it clear they were delighted to see him on their screens as part of Friday’s daytime TV episode.

“Lurve a bit of Josh #ThisMorning,” one fan gushed.

Another echoed that thought: “Lurve Josh Groban #ThisMorning.”

Someone else praised him: “Beloved Josh, what a voice Xx #ThisMorning.”

However, one devoted admirer felt they hadn’t seen enough of Josh on the show today, particularly when compared to a regular show contributor. The fan complained: “Is that it?? 3 minutes with Josh ya [blank] but you’ll give the [blank] coupon [blank] forever! #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 10am.

