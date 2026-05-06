Celebs Go Dating’s Gabby Allen stunned as her date Johnny hands her a live fish in a bag as a present

Celebs Go Dating has left viewers stunned after Gabby Allen was handed a very unexpected gift on her latest date, and it is fair to say not everyone at home was impressed.

The Love Island star was matched with fishing fan Johnny by the E4 experts, and while she gave the date a chance, things quickly took a strange turn.

Because as she waited at the restaurant, Johnny and a live goldfish turned up.

Gabby Allen’s date on Celebs Go Dating arrived with a live goldfish in a bag (Credit: Channel 4)

She was presented with the fish, swimming in a clear plastic bag, as a surprise gift.

Johnny explained it was meant to be her new pet.

She looked taken aback, though she politely called it “cute”.

Viewers at home, however, had a very different reaction.

Celebs Go Dating’s Gabby Allen given goldfish by date

The moment aired in Tuesday night’s episode on May 6, 2026, during the second instalment of the new series. Gabby headed out on her date at the same time as co star MAFS Australia’s Lucinda Light.

Johnny revealed he had “just stopped by the fair” to pick up what he described as a “little pet goldfish”.

Gabby covered her face in surprise as he walked in holding the bag.

“I bet no one has ever fetched you a goldfish in your life,” he said.

Gabby replied: “Err no. Thank you!”

The pair then debated what to name the fish, eventually settling on Little Johnny.

Celebs Go Dating fans aren’t impressed at all (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking to the camera afterwards, Gabby admitted: “I cannot believe he has walked in with a goldfish.

“It’s definitely an ice breaker but it’s not the first impression I was looking for.”

The fish remained in its bag on the bar while the pair ordered and ate. At the end of the date, Gabby nearly forgot to take it with her as she left.

Celebs Go Dating fans fume over Gabby’s goldfish

While the moment got people talking, many viewers were far from amused. Several took to social media to share concerns about the fish.

One wrote on X: “I really hope that goldfish went to a good home… Not impressed. And no paper bag over it to lessen the stress.”

Another said: “I thought that too, it was in there way too long.”

A third added: “Oh you bloody [bleep]. Dont bring a pet as a present to a date.”

And another questioned: “Who brings a goldfish to a date with them?”

Gabby proves Little Johnny is alive and well in tonight’s Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

It seems unlikely Gabby will be planning a second date, after describing the evening as “a first date like nothing I’ve had before”.

She added: “Moving forward, I’m not sure it’s something I would pursue.”

There is at least some good news for worried viewers. Little Johnny is alive and well after his unusual outing.

In scenes airing tonight, Gabby is seen carrying a fish tank with the goldfish as she returns to the agency, confirming he made it through just fine.

Read more: Celebs Go Dating’s Coleen Nolan drops hint about love life as first date airs on TV