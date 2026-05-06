Strictly star Neil Jones sets the date with fiancée Chyna Mills amid ‘racism’ row with his family

Neil Jones and fiancée Chyna Mills are expected to tie the knot this month, it’s been reported.

The couple – who share gorgeous little girl Havana – have been engaged since 2023.

Now, Chyna has shared that she has ‘given notice’ for the pair to get married. In England and Wales, you must give notice of your marriage or civil partnership in person at your local register office, typically at least 29 days before your ceremony.

Neil will be a married man by the time Strictly returns this autumn (Credit: Splash News)

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills set wedding date

Recording a social media post in her car, Chyna – who found fame on Love Island – revealed: “I just gave notice!”

She then joked: “All I’m saying is Damson Idris, speak now or forever hold your peace, because after a couple of weeks I’m gonna be a married woman. Let me know.”

Neil and Chyna went public with their romance in 2022, with Neil getting down on one knee seven months after they started dating.

Little Havana will surely be the cutest bridesmaid (Credit: Splash News)

Baby Havana arrived in October 2023, and is now aged two and a half.

Neil was previously married to ex-Strictly pro Katya Jones. They split in 2019, after being together for 11 years.

The couple had a whirlwind romance, with Neil proposing after seven months (Credit: Splash News)

Family racism row

However, it’s not known whether the wedding will be a family affair, as Chyna’s feud with Neil’s relatives seemingly rumbles on.

She had hit out on Instagram last year, accusing his mum Helen of “bullying, racism and disrespect”. She added: “Havana’s baptism was a special day and his family chose not to attend out of loyalty to her. They refused to acknowledge what’s unfolded over the past two years.”

His sister Terri denied Chyna’s claims, however, saying a the time: “I don’t want to comment at this time. If she wants to spin lies, then look, the truth will come out eventually.”

Whether they’ll attend the wedding, or if they have even been invited, remains to be seen.

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