A special episode of DIY SOS starring Strictly Come Dancing fave Katya Jones will no doubt have viewers reaching for their phones to look up – or remind themselves – about Katya’s personal life away from the cameras.

As while the likes of Anton Du Beke, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, and Nancy Xu will also be on hand for the build of dance facilities for a performing arts school in North Tyneside, it is Katya who has previously been caught up in show drama… particularly when it comes to the Strictly curse!

Here’s what you need to know about the popular star Katya Jones and her love life…

Strictly partners Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were snapped snogging in the street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katya Jones relationships: Strictly scandal

Back in 2018, Katya had been part of Strictly for two years. In that time she partnered with former Labour MP Ed Balls, and then actor Joe McFadden, with whom she won the 2017.

But for Strictly’s 16th run, Katya danced with stand up Seann Walsh – and they created more headlines than her Glitterball-winning run the year before.

At the time he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, and Katya was married to Strictly co-star Neil Jones. However, they were photographed kissing in the street in London.

The fallout saw Katya and Seann make apologies on It Takes Two, with Seann branded a ‘love rat’ in tabloid reports.

At the time, Katya also wrote 0n Twitter: “I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

I love my husband and we are very happy together.

Katya Jones and then-husband Neil appeared on Lorraine together (Credit: YouTube)

Marriage split from husband Neil Jones

Ultimately, despite Katya’s words on It Takes Two, she and Neil did ultimately split up less than a year later. They had married in August 2013 after dating for several years.

Reflecting on the kiss between his wife and Seann, Neil later admitted: “It was a shock. For me it was a major shock.

“And I appreciate that Katya told me, so I found out from Katya before I saw it in the news.”

Furthermore, Katya indicated she had ‘no regrets’ – and Neil suggested the kiss with Seann was not responsible for the end of their marriage.

Neil said: “We found that we’d grown apart like people do, so we were like: ‘Okay, let’s go our separate ways.’ We are lucky that we don’t have kids.

“It had nothing to do with what happened [with Seann]. We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now. Katya is a great girl and I’ve got nothing bad to say about her.”

Strictly star Katya Jones smiles as she gets stuck in on DIY SOS (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Katya Jones partner

Away from the cameras, Katya has shared insight into her love life after marriage.

Back in late 2022, she told incredulous fans: “Nobody wants to date me.”

That appeared to have changed when Katya was linked in the tabloids to property developer William Abbotts.

However, by October of last year, an insider told The Sun that Katya was single again.

The source was said to have said: “The union ran its course.”

The DIY SOS Strictly Special starring Katya Jones airs on BBC One tonight, Monday April 15, at 8pm.

