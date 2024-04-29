22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has swiped back at a social media troll after admitting that she and her large family are no longer moving house.

The Radfords had previously explained they were looking to rent out their current home to generate an income to pay off a new mortgage.

The family came up with the idea after their privacy was intruded at their current family abode.

22 Kids and Counting family The Radfords are no longer moving home (Credit: Channel 5 / Youtube / 22 kids and counting)

Why 22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford aren’t moving house

In the recent series of their Channel 5 programme, Sue and Noel explained how people had been walking into their garden uninvited and taking photos of their home.

This caused them to consider moving house, but this time, to the countryside. The family later viewed a place they dubbed their “dream” home, deep in the countryside, surrounded by rolling hills and boasting farm buildings.

However, Sue has confessed that their plans have now fallen through. On a recent post shared by the family, a follower questioned: “Are you still moving house?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

The mum-of-22 responded: “No we aren’t but it’s all in the series yet to air.”

One follower wasn’t so polite, stating: “So all that was just for TV ratings and free holidays.”

Sue swiped back: “No it fell through and we decided that we didn’t want a mortgage going into our 60s.

I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason and I’m so glad he took it off the market now.

“Too old for that now.”

The reality star concluded: “I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason and I’m so glad he took it off the market now.”

Sue and Noel Radford discuss strangers turning up to their house

Sue and Noel detailed in the new series: “People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures.

“Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath. I’m more than happy to meet people out and about.

“But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to.

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up about having their privacy compromised (Credit: Channel 5 / Youtube / 22 kids and counting)

“When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross.”

The family previously fell in love with a five-bedroom, 2,690sqft country house that they dubbed as “perfect”.

Sue said at the time: “We’ve found our dream home.”

Read more: 22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford on horrific birth of first baby aged 14: ‘Like cutting through bacon rind with old pair of scissors’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.