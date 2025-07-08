Coronation Street summer preview: Everything to expect from prison breaks to robberies

Here’s everything we can expect from Coronation Street in our summer preview as spoilers promise lots of drama.

Weatherfield is never a quiet place, and this summer proves this once more. Here are the top storylines on our way to our screens over the coming months.

He’s back for his kids (Credit: ITV)

1. Mick’s prison escape

Mick Michaelis is about to escape out of prison and head right back onto the Street in a bid to go on the run with his kids.

First stop, Weatherfield High. Second stop, Underworld. But, will anyone get in his way? And, what will happen if Mick fixes his eyes on them?

2. Kit’s surgery

Well, Kit Green is set to find this out as he confronts Mick when following him into Underworld.

The confrontation ends badly as Kit then ends up needing life-saving surgery at the hospital.

Bernie and Gemma both sit by his bedside worried, but will he pull through?

3. Shop robbery

With Dev away in India, Aadi’s been keeping the shop ticking over. But, when a masked robber threatens him with a wrench and demands £6k from the business, he’s left dealing with the police.

But, is there more to this than Aadi’s letting on?

Aadi’s leaving soon (Credit: ITV)

4. Aadi exit

And, all of this drama is leading up to Aadi Alahan’s eventual exit from the ITV soap as Adam Hussain bows out of his role as one half of the Alahan twins.

It’s unclear exactly how or why Aadi will leave, but we don’t have too long left of him on our screens.

5. Dev’s return

Dev’s been away for months now but he’s set to return back to Weatherfield just when the shop is being robbed.

He’s excited to see his family after so long away, but will they be excited to see him?

6. Abi and Carl drama

There’s more drama set to come for Abi and Carl Webster as they struggle to keep their hands off each other.

Kevin’s currently lying to them that he still has cancer in a bid to keep Abi by his side.

But, will Abi give into temptation with Carl if she finds out about Kevin’s lies?

Debbie struggles (Credit: ITV)

7. Debbie’s dementia

Another major storyline this summer will be the progression of Debbie’s dementia as she continues to attempt to come to terms with her diagnosis.

Now with Ronnie back by her side, Debbie’s focusing on buying No.6. There are other contenders for the property though.

8. Lots in store for Carla and Lisa

Popular couple Carla Connor and Lisa Swain have had a big year and now they’re getting close to moving in together at No.6.

Lisa can’t full focus on this happy moment though, as she’s also struggling at therapy sessions when the topic of Becky Swain is brought up.

Is there more to Becky Swain’s death than meets the eye?

Who attacked Gary? (Credit: ITV)

9. Gary attacker reveal

Gary was recently attacked by a mystery person and is now lying in the hospital in a coma.

His attacker is pretending to be his ‘next of kin’ and has even changed his name to Chesney to cover their tracks.

But, a series of upcoming flashbacks will reveal exactly what happened to Gary and who was responsible.

10. Lou Michaelis exit

Lou Michaelis star Farrel Hegarty has finished up filming as Lou Michaelis meaning that her exit scenes will air this summer.

Lou’s currently been blackmailing Gary, while also trying her best to look after her children while Mick’s in prison.

We’re not yet sure how Lou will leave the soap, but we’ll be sad to see her go!

Read more: Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown reveals exciting hopes for future after she exits soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!