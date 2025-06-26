Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Aadi exit storyline – and he’ll go to prison

Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ Aadi Alahan’s exit storyline and they predict an upcoming prison fate.

Aadi recently put on a midsummer party at Dev’s house but once LSD was thrown into the mix, disaster struck.

Lauren then ended up taking LSD without knowing and suffered some terrifying hallucinations.

The party was a disaster (Credit: ITV)

Aadi Alahan’s party in Coronation Street

Aadi Alahan hosted a party on Monday night (June 23) in a bid to freshen up his boring reputation.

Putting together a last minute midsummer party, Aadi and his mates gathered to have a drink and a dance.

But, Brody Michaelis then caused trouble by trying to sell some LSD to the party goers.

Aadi caught wind of his business plan and kicked him out of the party, taking the LSD off him.

Nina and Summer then decided to have some of the LSD while Aadi left his cup unattended.

When he returned, his LSD was gone, and it turned out Lauren had taken it without knowing.

Lauren left the party feeling unwell and ended up running into the factory, hallucinating Joel.

Aadi found Lauren and took her back to Dev’s to sleep it off. But, the following morning, Lauren collapsed and was rushed to hospital where Carla then suggested that she’d been spiked…

Will he go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Aadi prison exit

With Adam Hussain set to leave Coronation Street rather soon, fans have started predicting what Aadi’s exit could be.

Now, with Lauren wondering whether she could’ve been spiked, fans are wondering whether Aadi might go to prison and get locked up for spiking.

One fan wondered: “Aadi is gonna get done for spiking, isn’t he? Really annoying tbh, he’s the nicest and most respectful young male character there’s been in years and that’s gonna be his ending?”

Another shared: “Probably get arrested by DS Swain to add to her back catalogue of wrongful arrests.”

Another feared: “So Lauren will die and Aadi goes to prison for administering drugs.”

Taking to X, another Corrie fan agreed: “I wonder if Aadi will get arrested and that will be his exit.”

A final person also replied: “I was thinking the same.” But, how will Aadi ultimately leave the soap?

