Coronation Street and Aadi Alahan star Adam Hussain has reportedly quit the ITV soap after five years in the cast.

Adam took over the role of Aadi from Zennon Ditchett, entering the Street in 2020.

However, he’s now made the decision to leave the cobbles behind. But, how will he leave and when will his exit scenes air?

Coronation Street and Aadi Alahan star Adam Hussain ‘set to leave’ soap

Adam Hussain plays one half of the Alahan twins, with Tanisha Gorey playing the role of Adam’s twin sister Asha Alahan.

However, The Sun has now reported that Adam has decided to leave the soap and his exit scenes will actually air in the coming months.

A source told the publication: “He’s telling people he’s quit, not because he’s had enough of the show but his character hasn’t had any decent storylines for ages.

“He’s had loads of new opportunities coming his way so he already feels like he’s made the right decision.”

Adam is said to be embracing ‘new opportunities’ and is excited about the future although the decision to leave was a ‘difficult’ one.

How will Aadi Alahan leave Coronation Street?

Aadi hasn’t had a big storyline in quite a while, with his last main storyline being back in 2023. This was when he got into a relationship with older woman Courtney Vance.

Since then, he’s been in occasional scenes but hasn’t been given as much air time as other characters.

It is currently unclear on how Aadi will ultimately leave Coronation Street, but his final scenes are expected to air in just a ‘matter of months.’

Dad Dev is currently in India visiting an ill family member, but could this have anything to do with Aadi’s departure? All remains to be seen!

