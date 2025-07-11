Everything JoJo Siwa has said about becoming a mum amid whirlwind Chris Hughes romance – baby names; surrogacy plans; ‘wanted kids since 12-years-old’

Celebrity Big Brother lovebirds JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes may not be long into their romance, but there have already been rumours she is pregnant.

For the last few weeks fake AI news reports and images have been circulating online, leading numerous fans to believe JoJo Siwa is pregnant – and Chris Hughes is the father.

However, yesterday (July 10) JoJo finally addressed the rumours in a TikTok video of ‘Two truths and a lie’ game. And the pregnancy one was most likely the lie.

But JoJo has been open about wanting children over the years, so could she and Chris Hughes be planning on starting a family following their whirlwind romance? ED! takes a look at everything the 22-year-old has said about becoming a mum over the years.

Baby names amid JoJo Siwa pregnant rumours

In a recent interview with Capital Buzz, JoJo revealed she has already chosen the names for her future babies.

In recent years she had revealed ‘Freddie, Eddie and Teddy’ were the three names she wanted for her children. But it seems the years have changed her mind.

Asked whether or not she would still use these names, JoJo replied: “Absolutely not. Got a new name for the children. And I think it’s Silver, Silver Siwa.”

Ready to have kids in 3-4 years despite pregnancy rumours

Last year, during an episode of her podcast JoJo Siwa Now, she explained that one of the “biggest things” she looks for in someone is if they will be a good parent.

She said: “I am not ready. But I am very nearly ready. I think that within the next three or four years – I wish I could say two but I still feel like I will be a little young in two years. I say three or four years because I feel like that’s pregnant in three, babies in four.”

In the same episode she admitted she gravitates to people who are older than her because “that’s when more people are ready to have little babies”. And that could explain why the 10-year age gap between herself and Chris Hughes isn’t an issue for them.

‘Couldn’t wait to have babies’ since she was 12

As rumours that JoJo Siwa is pregnant circulate, back in 2023, the star revealed she had wanted kids from the age of 12.

Speaking on The Best Podcast Ever, hosted by Disney star Raven Symone and her wife Miranda, JoJo revealed her “personal dream” is to have a family.

She said: “On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mum. I can’t wait to have babies. And I can’t wait to have so many.

“I do feel like I will have kids pretty early – but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”

Previous desire for surrogacy before JoJo Siwa pregnancy rumours

For years, JoJo Siwa had only publicly dated women, and so her relationship with Chris Hughes came as quite a shock to everyone.

But when she was primarily in relationships with women, JoJo Siwa had the plan that she wouldn’t be pregnant. Instead, her and her partner would use a surrogate.

She told Cosmopolitan: “Because I’m gay as [bleep] I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person. I actually want to take three eggs, fertilise three eggs and have three surrogates.”

JoJo added that she wanted her future babies to be from “the same batch” but “all born separately”.

She explained: “Maybe their little birthdays will land on different days and they can be triplets but, like, not.”

Discusses family plans early in relationship

Last year, JoJo Siwa opened up about her plans to be a mother, even if she isn’t the one to be pregnant.

And she made it clear that she was always speak to her partner about her plans for children at the start of their relationship.

She said to Cosmopolitan: “That is something that I talk about very early on with partners. I’m like ‘just so you know, there are three children, and their names are Freddy, Eddy and Teddy. I will have as many more as you want, but FET is coming and they will be here in three years. Wether you like it or not’.”

Will ‘always’ put her children first

In the same Cosmo interview, JoJo explained that nobody will be more important to her than her children.

She said: “Those are my nuggets. And no one comes before my nuggets.”

So while JoJo Siwa may not be pregnant, it looks like she is definitely wanting to experience mum life one day!

