TV stars Chris Hughes and partner JoJo Siwa are reportedly set to star in their own reality show on ITV.

The couple, who first met during this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, have remained in the headlines over the past couple of months. After much speculation surrounding their relationship status, the pair finally confirmed they were together earlier this month.

While participating in CBB, JoJo already had a partner, whom she dumped at the show’s wrap party following the final.

As her relationship with former Love Island star continues to blossom, it appears JoJo Siwa and Chris are ready to take their public relationship to the next level…

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes set to appear in their own reality show

According to The Sun, JoJo and Chris are preparing to star in their own reality TV spinoff series.

It’ll be a fly-on-the-wall show following the pair and will document what they have been up to since they met on Big Brother.

“It’s still in the early stages but ITV really think they’d be amazing TV with their own show,” an inside source said.

“Fans around the world are obsessed with their relationship and there are so many TikTok accounts devoted to their love story.”

The source added: “Chris and JoJo are keen too, and while there is no deal signed yet, the talks have been really promising.”

Once the pair signs “on the dotted line”, ITV is said to be “eyeing up the show to air on ITV2”.

The reaction from the rumoured show is mixed (Credit: ITV)

‘Is that a threat?’

Despite no confirmation from either JoJo, Chris, or ITV, fans were turned off by the idea.

“I’ll be switching the telly off,” one user wrote on X.

“Who wanted this?” another asked.

“We will not be watching,” a third remarked.

“Is that a threat?” a fourth person shared.

“No one is asking for this,” a fifth said.

On the other hand, some fans are excited.

“Can’t wait,” one person shared. While another echoed: “I’ll watch it tbh.”

