Chris Hughes sparks backlash after sharing steamy topless snap of himself and age-gap girlfriend JoJo Siwa in bed

Chris Hughes has sparked immense backlash online after sharing a steamy pic of him and JoJo Siwa cuddling in bed.

Ever since Chris Hughes, 32, and JoJo Siwa, 22, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together, there has been a lot of speculation regarding their relationship status.

When they were in the house, they were very cosy, but JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. However, the pair broke-up at the after-party, with Kath going on to talk about the situation. JoJo and Chris have since spent a lot of time together, and they have now become more than friends – despite the 10-year age difference.

Chris shared a pic of himself and JoJo cuddling in bed (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes backlash over ‘Sleeping Beauty’ pic

JoJo is currently in the UK with her mum, meaning she gets to spend a lot of time hanging out with Chris. And he was keen to show her off on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Chris posted a black-and-white pic of them in bed. In the image, Chris was topless, while a seemingly topless JoJo cuddled into him, with her hand on his chest, sleeping. In the pic, Chris could be seen kissing her head.

It’s not platonic any more.

On the photo, Chris added the words: “Sleeping beauty.” However, not long after, Chris deleted the image.

The pic has caused quite a stir, with Chris sparking a lot of backlash on X, with many having issues with the 10-year age-gap.

Chris Hughes shares new photo with JoJo Siwa. pic.twitter.com/FNULr5IvMm — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2025

One fan wrote: “There should be an option to mute a photo. I do not deserve to keep seeing THAT Chris and JoJo picture.”

“That photo of JoJo and Chris looks so wrong. Like get it off the internet,” another added.

A third commented: “That Chris and JoJo photo makes me so uncomfortable. That’s a 32-year-old man.”

“I could have lived without seeing this,” a fourth penned under the photo.

JoJo confirmed they are in a relationship (Credit: ITV)

Is JoJo Siwa in a relationship with Chris Hughes?

Today (June 2) JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Chris Hughes. In a new interview with Capital Radio, JoJo was asked about Chris, and she wasted no time in gushing over her new beau.

She said: “I’m sure it’s no secret to people, I am in a lovely relationship with a sweet boy named Christopher Hughes.”

That’s not the only confirmation JoJo gave as she also opened up to The Guardian about their blossoming romance, revealing she is “head over heels” for him.

JoJo said: “It’s not platonic any more. And it has been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection. I am absolutely head over heels for him, and he is the same way.”

But some people have thought their romance was all a publicity stunt to get more attention for her upcoming music. And JoJo was quick to shut this down.

The 22-year-old singer said: “Clearly, you have never been around us. I won’t speak for him. But for me, personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never been in pain from smiling so much.”

