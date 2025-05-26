This Morning viewers furious as JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ romance hijacks segment with ‘amazing’ 90 year old

This Morning viewers flooded the hashtag with complaints today (May 26) as Chris Hughes’ romance with JoJo Siwa stole the show, while they were in the middle of a segment about a 90-year-old woman who runs an animal sanctuary.

Host Paddy McGuinness explained that Barby Keel, 90, has rescued more than 10,000 animals in the 54 years she’s run her sanctuary. “And she’s never had a day off – not even on a bank holiday,” he quipped.

Alison Hammond then shared: “So we have sent Chris Hughes to muck in.”

Chris Hughes was at an animal sanctuary run by a 90-year-old woman on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning sends Chris Hughes to ‘muck in’ today

The pair then crossed to Chris at the sanctuary in Bexhill-on-Sea. “Paddy, Alison good morning. I’ve been grafting all morning. She’s a special lady and she’s had me grafting all morning. How many animals do you have at the sanctuary?” he asked Barby.

“Roughly 500. We’ve got horses, sheep, goats, pigs, cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs,” she said.

“It’s a funny story, but you were given an ultimatum once upon a time,” Chris said to Barby.

“By my husband. He got cheesed off from looking after the animals so he said I had to choose between him and the animals, so I helped him pack his bags,” she said, as Chris reached for the hay and started feeding Barby’s horses.

JoJo Siwa surprised Chris Hughes on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Barby Keel interrupted

Paddy then started to speak to Chris about the last time he saw him, when he was on a high wire with him doing a stunt for Stand Up To Cancer. However, after that, instead of returning to his chat with Barby, they surprised Chris by introducing his love interest JoJo Siwa. She’d been on Lorraine earlier on in the day.

“We’ve got someone who wants to say a quick hello to you,” Alison said.

“Hey Christopher,” said JoJo. “That’s my Joelle. I know that voice, that’s a voice that gives you energy in the morning,” said Chris.

He then revealed he was taking JoJo to the Cotswolds to meet his family next week.

Chipping in, Paddy cheekily asked: “Chris, can I just ask, how do you know JoJo gives you energy in the morning? What’s going on here? Hello. Hashtag awkward.”

“Potentially awkward,” said Chris, before referring to their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. “I did see her in the morning, every morning, for about three weeks. If you want to see a face that gives you energy every morning she’s the perfect one.”

Laughing, JoJo added: “This is the most extreme version of FaceTime I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve never felt so nervous and put on the spot.”

Bringing Barby back into the chaotic segment, Chris pulled her in for a hug and said: “We’re having the best time, we’re working hard.”

This Morning viewers wanted to hear more from Barby (Credit: ITV)

‘He makes me happier than I’ve ever been’

Alison then plugged JoJo’s world tour, her two shows in the UK this week and a new single. She then asked about their romance.

“I’m so invested in you and Chris. I want to know… Just for the record, what is your relationship status with Chris?” she asked.

JoJo replied: “He is up there as one of my favourite people in the entire world. He makes me happier than I think I have ever been. He’s a really good one. My point is he’s just the best and I’m very very very lucky.”

Alison then told the Love Island star: “Chris, we’re going to be joining you and Barby throughout the show.”

Barby Keel at her animal sanctuary (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers call out ‘rude’ treatment of Barby

However, it’s safe to say This Morning viewers aren’t as invested as Alison in Chris and JoJo’s romance. Instead, they wanted to hear more from Barby and her animals.

“Disgraceful in how they treated that poor woman during that segment,” said one.

“The poor woman at the sanctuary. It’s all about Chris and JoJo,” a second added. “Please stop this JoJo and Chris segment on This Morning,” fumed a third.

“How rude!!! Tell us more about the amazing woman running the animal sanctuary, not these two morons!!” said another. “Seriously, isn’t this item supposed to be about the lovely lady looking after the animals?” asked another.

“What was the point in using that poor sanctuary lady when they weren’t interested in her at all?” another commented.

Chris and JoJo confirmed their romance last week when they were seen kissing in the pool of an adults-only hotel in Mexico.

