JoJo Siwa’s ex breaks silence as star ‘confirms’ romance with Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have “hard launched” their romance, according to their eagle-eyed fans, and it appears her ex Kath Ebbs has now waded in.

Reality star Chris, 32, and US star JoJo, 22, made headlines recently following their stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Their close friendship got plenty of people talking – something they later addressed on This Morning where they revealed that they were “platonic soulmates”.

But now fans reckon Chris and JoJo have finally confirmed their relationship after Chris shared some sweet snaps of the pair.

Chris and JoJo had a strong bond in the house (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes and JoJo set tongues wagging

On Tuesday (May 20) Chris took to his Instagram to share several photos from his trip to America to visit JoJo for her 22nd birthday.

In the snaps, JoJo and Chris could be seen cuddling one another as they spent quality time together. One photo showed JoJo holding Chris’ arm as she rested her head on his shoulder, while another featured the pair lying down.

Chris also met JoJo’s family and friends during their trip for her birthday celebrations.

“The previous seven days have been the prettiest,” Chris said in the caption, fuelling speculation that the pair are now dating.

‘You look so happy’

Rushing to the comments section, their fans went wild thinking JoJo and Chris had confirmed their romance.

“This has to be a hard launch,” said one person. Someone else chimed in: “Oh yeah they are definitely together.”

A third fan declared: “Aww Chris! You and JoJo were really meant to be together. So lovely to see.”

What’s more, Chris’ showbiz pals also reacted to the post, with Vicky Pattison gushing: “You look so happy.” Megan McKenna wrote: “Erm. Obsessed with you both.”

One person who didn’t seem overjoyed at the rumours, though, is Kath Ebbs – JoJo’s ex.

They took to their Instagram Stories, in what many have claimed is a dig at the pair. Their post read: “The only thing I have to say is LOL.”

The pair previously said they were ‘platonic soulmates’ (Credit: ITV)

Chris and JoJo’s relationship timeline

During their time in the Big Brother house Chris and JoJo’s friendship gripped viewers’ attention.

When she began her stay, JoJo was in a relationship with her partner Kath Ebbs. But just hours after leaving, the pair had split.

Many immediately assumed this meant Chris and JoJo’s relationship was more than friends. And the pair made an appearance together on This Morning in April to explain they are “platonic soulmates”.

