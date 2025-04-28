Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have spoken about their bond for the first time since leaving the house.

Over the past three weeks, the pair’s friendship has been under the spotlight, as viewers speculated that Chris and JoJo harboured romantic feelings for each other.

Things only intensified over the weekend when it emerged that JoJo had dumped her partner Kath Ebbs at the CBB wrap party.

Now, appearing on This Morning with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley today (April 28), Chris and JoJo have revealed that they’re “soulmates”, and they didn’t exactly close down suggestions that romance might blossom…

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa reveal they’re ‘platonic soulmates’

After speaking about her split from Kath and the reason for it, Ben asked the pair of the “catalyst” behind the split – JoJo’s friendship with Chris.

“So what’s your relationship and what’s going on between the two of you, the catalyst in that [the split], is there stuff… there’s clearly a very tight bond…” Ben said to the pair.

JoJo told him: “Obviously we’re close, obviously we’re tight.”

Chris then said: “The thing is our friendship is just a… it’s hard to explain… it’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship.

“But I think, you can have a soulmate friendship, that’s a thing. And to me it’s like that energy of like, it’s not like the standard friendship you have with your friends, but it’s still a friendship.”

Chris then added: “We are friends and just, it’s just nice. That’s why I found it strange, that it’s such a strong friendship. But having someone in there to go through and experience that with, and have someone where when you’re emotional, when you’re down, when you’re happy, that was beautiful. That is genuinely a beautiful thing and my favourite thing that I got from the whole experience.”

‘Would you like it to be romantic?’

Ben then dived in with a question about the future of their relationship: “It’s platonic right now, but JoJo, would you like it to be romantic. He’s a gorgeous boy…”

Chris, looking bashful, said: “Oh Ben.”

JoJo responded: “Look, he’s a great guy, it’s platonic, we have a lot of fun together.”

Not exactly shutting down the idea of anything happening in the future, she added: “Life is life. Umm, I don’t know any future of anything. But I’m very grateful for the dynamic we have and the bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do.”

‘Heartbreak hotel’

Sadly for the pair, though, JoJo is heading back to the States today.

“I leave today,” she said sadly.

“Sad times,” said Chris. “Heartbreak hotel.”

