Celebrity Big Brother final winnings – and why the victorious celeb won’t see a penny of a cash prize

It’s been a classic series of Celebrity Big Brother, but the winner won’t see anything in terms of a cash prize after being crowned at the final tonight.

From Mickey Rourke’s unpleasant outbursts to the interactions between Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa, CBB 2025 will certainly be missed.

But what will the winner take home with them tonight for their efforts over the past three weeks?

The build up to the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final has been filled with drama, and Jack drinking tea (Credit: YouTube)

What does the winner of the Celebrity Big Brother final 2025 get?

According to OK!, the CBB winner will not bag the same prize as victorious housemates of the regular Big Brother series have done.

That’s because BB winners have often been awarded cash, usually around £100,000, for being the viewers’ top pick.

Previously, CBB final winners have seen a donation of £50,000 given to the charity of their choice. However, it is believed this was abandoned by Channel 5 in 2018. And ITV reportedly did not reinstate this when the show was rebooted after nearly six years away from screens in 2024.

But that’s not to say housemates aren’t reimbursed for their time and efforts.

Donna Preston proved to be a fan favourite (Credit: YouTube)

How much do Celebrity Big Brother housemates earn?

Earlier this month, ED! reported on the net worths of the CBB 2025 cast, as well as ‘revealing’ how much ITV has shelled out for the lineup.

It is believed Ella Rae Wise is this year’s lowest paid contestant. She is said to have been paid £20,000 to take part. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Mickey Rourke is said to have been given the most. He has been reportedly handed a cool £500,000 for his ITV exertions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Elsewhere, JoJo Siwa will receive £400,000 for her time in the CBB house, it is claimed. And Chris Hughes is reportedly trousering £45,000 for his antics, which have included him wiping at a litter tray he peed in while dressed as a cat.

Also in the final, Chesney Hawkes is said to be in line for £25,000, and Danny Beard could be paid £30,000. Donna Preston is also tipped to receive £30,000, and Jack P Shepherd is expected to pocket £100,000.

What next?

But surely the greatest win of all will be all the lucrative opportunities that come their way post-show. Although, for two CBB 2025 stars, our PR expert expects it might be quite the opposite!

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans sickened as Chris Hughes wears JoJo Siwa’s bikini

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.