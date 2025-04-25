Celebrity Big Brother fans sickened as Chris Hughes wears JoJo Siwa’s bikini

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left feeling queasy after Chris Hughes was shown wearing another housemate’s bikini.

Former Love Island contestant Chris, 32, donned JoJo Siwa‘s swimsuit as he dozed in the bedroom.

The two friends also embraced on his bed as a new day in the CBB house began, with him telling the 21-year-old US singer: “I’m going to miss this.”

Scenes that aired on ITV on Thursday (April 24) evening depicted the morning after the triple eviction.

During the course of that broadcast – during which Angellica Bell, Ella Ray Wise, and Patsy Palmer were booted out – Chris appeared to react to a negative shout out from the live CBB crowd.

Chris appeared to be stunned at hearing his name called out before the mic feed was chopped. But during last night’s show, Donna Preston and Chesney Hawkes were seen discussing the matter, concerned for Chris.

Thursday’s episode then cut back to Chris on his bed, wearing JoJo’s green bikini bottoms over his head and face, as if to keep the light from his eyes.

JoJo and Chris moment

“I’m going to miss this,” Chris had been seen telling his pal earlier in the opening sequence as she squeezed him.

“You’ll get over it,” she told him jokily, to which he replied: “No, it is going to take me a day or two.”

JoJo chuckled: “Yeah, it’ll be one day. And then you’ll realise that you can sleep in as late as you want, and then you’ll be fine.”

Following a pause, Chris asked: “Have I actually got your bikini on my face?”

Laughing, JoJo replied: “Yes!”

But over on social media, having seen JoJo hug Chris from behind while he wore the bikini, some viewers were distracted by Chris’ appearance.

How viewers reacted

One X user scoffed at Chris’ behaviour, seemingly questioning how typical it would be to wear someone else’s clothing in such a manner.

Lying with her bikini wrapped around his head. Yeah that’s totally normal.

“Lying with her bikini wrapped around his head. Yeah that’s totally normal #CBBUK,” they posted.

Another fan admitted to being highly irritated by Chris and JoJo’s antics.

Typing in block capitals to express their annoyance, they fumed: “JoJo and Chris are [blank]ing me off so bad. I don’t wanna see you on top of each other and her bikini on your [blank]ing head. I’d happily just watch Danny for the whole hour or however long it’s on for #CBBUK.”

“Chris handled himself like a superstar”

*cut to Chris lay in bed with a bikini on his head* #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/3ztl3fwTdw — Leevs x (@HelloItsLevi) April 24, 2025

Meanwhile, someone else made use of a green-faced, nauseated emoji to comment on what they were watching alongside the words: “Chris having JoJo’s bikini on his face #CBBUK.”

