Tipping Point and The Chase cancelled tonight in ITV schedule shake-up

ITV has a huge schedule shake-up happening today, which sees adored game shows The Chase and Tipping Point pulled from our screens.

Every weekday from 4pm to 6pm, ITV viewers are treated to the two much-loved game shows. Many tune in every night to see Ben Shephard and Bradley Walsh both front their individual shows. And over the years they have become a staple to the channel.

But fans will be disappointed tonight (July 2) as a huge change means neither Tipping Point or The Chase will air on TV.

ITV in schedule shake-up today

This week is full of sports on TV and so because of that, ITV has had to make some huge changes to its schedule.

While Wimbledon takes place this week, it’s actually not the reason for the ITV game shows being pulled. However football season is here, which means hat will takeover the channel for a while.

Tonight sees the UEFA Women’s Euros continue with a match between Iceland and Finland. Coverage of the match starts at 4pm. But kick-off itself isn’t until 5pm. Normal programming does resume in the evening, once the match finishes at approximately 7.15pm.

Over on the BBC, it has its own schedule changes due to Wimbledon. Instead of airing its normal shows, the tennis competition will be the only thing on the channel until 6pm. Although it will take a break for the news.

While the ITV game shows will be back as normal tomorrow, they will also be axed on Friday (July 4) for the same reasons.

The Chase backlash

The ITV schedule change comes as The Chase fans raged that Bradley Walsh accepted an “incorrect” answer from Chaser Jenny Ryan.

During the final chase, The Vixen was asked: “What colour indicates semi-skimmed milk on bottles?”

And after taking a few seconds to think about her answer, Jenny said: “Red and silver,” which Bradley accepted.

But fans were frustrated, and rushed to X to share their confusion – pointing out that they thought the colour was green.

One wrote: “Semi skimmed milk tops are green.”

“I thought semi skimmed was green?” another asked.

However it seems there is a difference in colour on glass and plastic containers.

A fan pointed out: “On bottles it’s red and silver stripes. On containers it is green.”

