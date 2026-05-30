‘Absolutely stunning, and she knows it!’ Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden ‘wows’ in risqué see-through dress for final

Amanda Holden sparked plenty of debate during the Britain’s Got Talent final tonight (May 30), with viewers divided over her daring outfit choice.

The ITV judge is no stranger to causing a stir with her BGT wardrobe, and her latest look proved no exception as some fans praised the glamorous gown while others complained the final should have been focused on the contestants instead.

Amanda Holden’s outfit divided viewers during the Britain’s Got Talent final (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent final viewers divided over Amanda Holden outfit

Amanda – just back from St Tropez – pulled out all the stops for the live final, stepping out in a lemon-yellow embellished gown by Saint Hendrix.

The eye-catching dress featured a plunging corset top, sheer detailing and a dramatic thigh-high split as she joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and KSI for the biggest show of the series.

While many viewers were impressed by the look, others appeared less keen, with some suggesting the focus should have remained on the acts competing for the £250,000 prize and a place at the Royal Variety Performance.

One critic offered a backhanded compliment, writing: “She is absolutely stunning. And she knows it.”

Another complained: “Sorry Amanda, not about you this time.”

Amanda’s outfit quickly became a talking point online (Credit: ITV)

‘Wow, what an outfit for the final!’

However, plenty of fans loved Amanda’s look and rushed to praise her on social media.

“Absolutely smoking, as always,” said one fan.

A second wrote: “Wow what an outfit for the final Amanda! Looking as ever amazing.”

“So damn gorgeous!” another declared.

“You look absolutely phenomenal,” commented one admirer, while another added: “Beautiful dress, amazing colour, Amanda you look stunning.”

Meanwhile, one viewer joked: “Wowzers, one gust of wind and it’d be game over for her dignity.”

Another simply gushed: “Those legs,” before adding that Amanda looked “absolutely stunning”.

And one particularly impressed fan declared: “Oh my sweet Jesus!”

As ever, Amanda’s outfit proved almost as much of a talking point as the competition itself.

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